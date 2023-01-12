Read full article on original website
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
(WYTV) – Mental Health doesn’t just affect adults, it affects kids too. “They feel like we do. They worry like we do. They get upset. Uh the big difference is I think between kids and us as adults is that we have the tools typically to think about processing that information. We have the tools to deal with our stress or anxiety. We know who to go to. Or who to talk to. Kids don’t,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Behavioral Healthcare.
From the foggy and sleep-deprived newborn days to the depths of toddler tantrums, parenthood can be one tumultuous transition after another. It can also be isolating, which is why having a community of other parents who resonate with your personal experiences is so powerful. But if your existing friend group...
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
A mom from California got pregnant at the same time as two of her adult daughters, and now her two grandchildren call her mom.
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
The “STOP” acronym stands for stop, take a breath, observe, and proceed. This four-step technique can take a minute or less. Mindfulness has a number of well-recorded benefits. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, the STOP technique being one popular method. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or...
It’s an open question among researchers whether "food addiction" reaches the level of true addiction, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that food addiction at least exhibits many of the same characteristics. I’m an addiction psychiatrist and have made my career in the substance use addiction world, but I’ve...
A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
Does nutrition affect teen mental health? The answer would be yes. What we eat and how we eat it are closely associated with our emotions and mental health. Key nutrients can protect the brain from oxidative stress, prevent potential deficiencies, and correlate with better mood regulation. What we eat influences our emotions, and in return our emotions influences our choices around food. A good diet correlates with fewer instances of depression, even when accounting for other factors and stressors, and improving one’s nutrition can relieve and reduce anxiety.
Yes, there are hot flashes and mood swings, and yes, there are night sweats and bloating and chin hairs and vaginal dryness, but somehow, like everything else to do with women’s bodies, conversations about menopause are never just about our bodies. Instead, talking about what my mother’s generation called...
Emergency room doctors have been seeing a disturbing trend in recent years: adolescents making repeat visits to the emergency room for behaviors ranging from agitation to aggression, generally caused by untreated and under-treated mental illness. Now, a new study in JAMA Pediatrics confirms the observation, showing that teens suffering from...
As the person in the group that knew the least about pregnancy (I run a mobile hair styling service and site for Black hair), I quickly learned that understanding pregnancy and understanding how hospitals work in America are two different things, but one can be critical to the other. “Overdue:...
