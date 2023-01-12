(WYTV) – Mental Health doesn’t just affect adults, it affects kids too. “They feel like we do. They worry like we do. They get upset. Uh the big difference is I think between kids and us as adults is that we have the tools typically to think about processing that information. We have the tools to deal with our stress or anxiety. We know who to go to. Or who to talk to. Kids don’t,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Behavioral Healthcare.

