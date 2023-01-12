ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships

Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
ARIZONA STATE
WYTV.com

Positive Parenting: How to protect your child’s mental health

(WYTV) – Mental Health doesn’t just affect adults, it affects kids too. “They feel like we do. They worry like we do. They get upset. Uh the big difference is I think between kids and us as adults is that we have the tools typically to think about processing that information. We have the tools to deal with our stress or anxiety. We know who to go to. Or who to talk to. Kids don’t,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Behavioral Healthcare.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
psychologytoday.com

Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma

Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
psychologytoday.com

The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis

Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
boldsky.com

Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
Washington Examiner

LGBT babies

New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
Psych Centra

How to Practice STOP Mindfulness

The “STOP” acronym stands for stop, take a breath, observe, and proceed. This four-step technique can take a minute or less. Mindfulness has a number of well-recorded benefits. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, the STOP technique being one popular method. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or...
psychologytoday.com

5 Ways "Food Addiction" and Drug Addiction Intersect

It’s an open question among researchers whether "food addiction" reaches the level of true addiction, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that food addiction at least exhibits many of the same characteristics. I’m an addiction psychiatrist and have made my career in the substance use addiction world, but I’ve...
Ingram Atkinson

Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”

A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
momswhothink.com

The 11 Best Ways To Practice Montessori Parenting

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
lhstoday.org

Does Nutrition Affect Teens’ Mental Health?

Does nutrition affect teen mental health? The answer would be yes. What we eat and how we eat it are closely associated with our emotions and mental health. Key nutrients can protect the brain from oxidative stress, prevent potential deficiencies, and correlate with better mood regulation. What we eat influences our emotions, and in return our emotions influences our choices around food. A good diet correlates with fewer instances of depression, even when accounting for other factors and stressors, and improving one’s nutrition can relieve and reduce anxiety.
WBUR

Teens coping with aggression and agitation are the majority of repeat emergency room visitors

Emergency room doctors have been seeing a disturbing trend in recent years: adolescents making repeat visits to the emergency room for behaviors ranging from agitation to aggression, generally caused by untreated and under-treated mental illness. Now, a new study in JAMA Pediatrics confirms the observation, showing that teens suffering from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy