ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US

By Baba Tamim
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4pgg_0kC9RWyg00
Stock photo: Quantum computing concept.

Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades.

The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.

The "new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than that of Osprey [most powerful quantum processor in the world]," said the researchers in a non-peer-reviewed study.

Large-number factoring, a challenging process for conventional computers, can be accelerated by quantum computers to break codes quickly.

However, it is generally accepted that in order to breach a bank account secured by cutting-edge encryption, such a machine would need to manage millions of qubits, the fundamental building block of quantum information.

The new technique

The new technique developed by the Chinese team has the potential to drastically lower the size of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits, noted the SCMP report.

This is even less than IBM's Osprey, the most potent quantum computer in the world, which only has 433 qubits and is incapable of cracking codes.

The Chinese researchers argue that their new algorithm, called sublinear-resource quantum integer factorization (SQIF), can decipher data encrypted with RSA-2048.

This asymmetric cryptography is one of the most stringent industry standards used by many governments, financial institutions, and technology firms to protect information security with a 2048-bit-long key.

Shor's algorithm, a mathematical tool developed by American physicist Peter Shor in 1994 that, in theory, could make a quantum computer much faster than a classical computer in code-breaking, performed inefficiently in real quantum circuits, according to Long's team.

Most Popular

The Chinese team created SQIF to optimize the quantum calculation process based on a contentious algorithm developed by German mathematician Claus Schnorr in 2013.

To demonstrate the feasibility of SQIF, the researchers used a tiny 10-qubit superconductive quantum computer at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou to break a 48-bit-long encryption key.

The team claims that SQIF is "the most qubit-saving factorization algorithm to date" and that quantum computers capable of handling hundreds of qubits are on the horizon.

"Our study shows great promise in expediting the application of current noisy quantum computers and paves the way to factor large integers of realistic cryptographic significance," claimed the group.

U.S. experts rebut Long's study

The statements made by the Chinese academics have, however, sparked worries and doubts from some leading security and quantum specialists in the United States.

The study "is something to take seriously," according to American cryptographer and computer expert Bruce Schneier, who has testified before the U.S. Congress on matters relating to information security.

On January 3, Schneier, the head of security architecture at Inrupt, said on his blog, "It might not be correct, but it's not obviously wrong."

But "there's the nagging question of why the Chinese government didn't classify this research," he questioned.

Despite acknowledging Schneier's worry, Scott Aaronson, the head of the quantum information center at the University of Texas in Austin, stated he did not think Long's approach would be successful.

"It seems to me that a miracle would be required for the approach here to yield any benefit at all, compared to just running the classical Schnorr's algorithm on your laptop," Aaronson wrote in a blog.

"This is one of the most actively misleading quantum computing papers I've seen in 25 years, and I've seen many," he said, doubting the authenticity of the study.

Lawrence Gasman, the founder and president of the website Inside Quantum Technology, which covers advances in quantum technology, referring to Long's claim, warned that "if it is true, it is catastrophic."

However, "If an idea is interesting, it is probably wrong," Gasman said, quoting his former MBA teachers.

The controversial paper was first posted on the scholarly article website arxiv.org last month.

For You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORqQ1_0kC9RWyg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOOVy_0kC9RWyg00

Comments / 49

wordtoyourmother
3d ago

probably the real reason why all u.s. Fights were grounded china tested it out to see how vulnerable we are. we are very vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Reply(7)
16
Diane Lapsley
3d ago

doesn't raise much concern with this administration, they continue to keep all our eggs in china's basket!!!! why????? the politicians on both sides are raking in the millions....

Reply(1)
10
Christine Portnoy
2d ago

China promotes its brilliant minds. USA is busy dumbing down

Reply(2)
15
Related
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Washington Examiner

The World Health Organization thinks China might not be telling the truth after all

You would be hard-pressed to find an organization more useless than the United Nations, and there may be no U.N. institution that is more embarrassing than the World Health Organization. The WHO has recently accused China of “under-representing” its COVID deaths. “We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular,...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy