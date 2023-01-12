ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
housebeautiful.com

Can You Actually Live in an Aircraft Hangar Like Top Gun's Maverick?

If you, like many others, were captivated by the summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and you're a home buff like we are, you might've noticed one pretty cool detail in the film. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, lives in the aircraft-lover's dream home: an aircraft hangar where he also parks his vintage World War II plane. (Fun fact: that P-51 Mustang actually belongs to Cruise, who earned his pilot's license after filming the original 1986 Top Gun.)
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
BBC

Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue

Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ars Technica

Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]

Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
New York Post

Plane on takeoff nearly collides with another at JFK Airport

Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...
Bring Me The News

FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
9NEWS

More than 500 flights delayed at DIA while the FAA allows flights to resume

DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) were stopped for several hours Wednesday morning after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until...
DENVER, CO
