BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
United Airlines flightPhoto byJacobAviation; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the event of an emergency on an airplane, a pilot can transmit certain codes that are appropriate to the situation.
FAA audio reveals moments between air boss, pilots before fatal Wings Over Dallas crash
“Roll the trucks,” the air boss alerted to deploy emergency assistance quickly after the deadly plane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show.
AOL Corp
Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
Bill would force Buttigieg to fly commercial until FAA fiasco solved
WASHINGTON —Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a bill in response to the recent Southwest and FAA flight cancellations and technology failures. The bill,...
BBC
Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
Ars Technica
Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]
Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
Plane on takeoff nearly collides with another at JFK Airport
Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...
FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel
Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
Ground stop on flights lifted following FAA computer outage
It's unclear how many flights are affected.
U.S. air traffic is once again disrupted by an FAA system breakdown.
for the second time in two weeks, severe domestic air travel disruptions were caused by the failure of a critical federal safety system on Wednesday. This setback prompted new attention from lawmakers due to ongoing technological failures.
Travel Alert January 11 2023: Flights Temporarily Grounded Throughout the United States
Airlines have been ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States to pause all departures of domestic flights until 9:00 in the morning Eastern Standard Time today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 to allow the federal agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Travel Alert January...
What is NOTAM, the FAA system that caused flights to be grounded?
The Federal Aviation Administration suffered a massive outage of one of its systems Wednesday, leading to flights being grounded nationwide.
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind the chaotic outage that grounded flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
KANSAS CITY (AP) —U.S. air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By midafternoon on the East Coast, about 150 flights had been canceled and more than 3,700 delayed...
More than 500 flights delayed at DIA while the FAA allows flights to resume
DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) were stopped for several hours Wednesday morning after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until...
