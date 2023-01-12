ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash

A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How Kansans can help combat one of the most horrific crimes

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – While human trafficking is one of the most egregious crimes, it’s also one that is often hard to spot. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Organizations like Homeland Security Investigations in Kansas City are looking to communicate how these horrific acts hit closer to home than we typically imagine. In 2021, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
HORTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Court process advances in Lyon County attempted murder case

Pretrial and arraignment is the next step in the court process for a Fredonia man accused of trying to kill another man near Emporia this past fall. Following a hearing recently in Lyon County District Court, Judge Doug Jones set 2 pm Feb. 16 as the next court date for Logan Dale Casteel. Judge Lee Fowler will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
