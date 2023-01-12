Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
Man found shot to death in possible road rage on Kansas highway
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
Friends remember victims killed in crash after KCK police chase
Friends of Gabriela Trejo-Garcia who was killed after a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase say they want justice.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police searching for armed man they say led officers on a 'trail of crimes'
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is warning the public of a suspect they say fled from police. Friday, police told the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is likely armed and dangerous. Authorities say Derrick James Davidson led officers on a...
KCTV 5
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
How Kansans can help combat one of the most horrific crimes
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – While human trafficking is one of the most egregious crimes, it’s also one that is often hard to spot. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Organizations like Homeland Security Investigations in Kansas City are looking to communicate how these horrific acts hit closer to home than we typically imagine. In 2021, […]
Wichita Eagle
Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
KVOE
Court process advances in Lyon County attempted murder case
Pretrial and arraignment is the next step in the court process for a Fredonia man accused of trying to kill another man near Emporia this past fall. Following a hearing recently in Lyon County District Court, Judge Doug Jones set 2 pm Feb. 16 as the next court date for Logan Dale Casteel. Judge Lee Fowler will preside.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
