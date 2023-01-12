Seasonal temps return to the Panhandle

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s and under clear skies. Cooler airmass has moved through the region due to a cold front that pushed through yesterday. It was a very windy day for Wednesday with gusts as high as 67 mph. Behind this system we are forecasting some seasonal temps for this afternoon in the low to mid 50’s. It will be much quieter than yesterday, but we could still see occasionally breezy conditions for the early start of today. Temps return to the 60’s for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Winds will increase starting Saturday with windy winds for Sunday. Forecasting two fronts for the next seven-days. The first Sunday to Monday. The second one will be Tuesday to Wednesday with the potential of some moisture. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas