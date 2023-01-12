ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Seasonal temps return to the Panhandle

By Maria Pasillas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s and under clear skies. Cooler airmass has moved through the region due to a cold front that pushed through yesterday. It was a very windy day for Wednesday with gusts as high as 67 mph. Behind this system we are forecasting some seasonal temps for this afternoon in the low to mid 50’s. It will be much quieter than yesterday, but we could still see occasionally breezy conditions for the early start of today. Temps return to the 60’s for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Winds will increase starting Saturday with windy winds for Sunday. Forecasting two fronts for the next seven-days. The first Sunday to Monday. The second one will be Tuesday to Wednesday with the potential of some moisture. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas

KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Tri-State Open Chili Championship’ comes back to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The “Tri-State Open Chili Championship” cook-off happened this Saturday. Hundreds of people were at the Rex Baxter Building to not only get some good chili but also support a good cause. The cook-off aims to help raise money for Make-A-Wish North Texas. According to Tri-State Open Chili Championship organizer Millie Bingham, the […]
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Jan. 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 15. Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include: Updates for the Claude Safety Improvement Project include: Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 108 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,577 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 36 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU releases data on class of December 2022

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released data surrounding the class of December 2022 after the university hosted its commencement ceremonies last month. According to a news release from the university, 962 students graduated as part of West Texas A&M’s class of December 2022. This included 655 baccalaureate degrees, 290 masters […]
CANYON, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Xcel Energy offers payment options for winter bills

AMARILLO – Xcel Energy is reminding customers that cold weather can often lead to higher energy bills as area residents use more electricity to warm their homes and businesses. Customers who are concerned they might fall behind on payments are encouraged to apply for energy assistance or establish pay arrangements. “The subzero temperatures many of us experienced in December led to higher…
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9 Canyon High School band students selected as All-State musicians

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District announced that nine Canyon High School students have been selected as All-State musicians and will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio. CISD said 70,000 students entered auditions for All-State and 1,875 students were selected to perform in 18 ensembles. The All-State performances will […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

