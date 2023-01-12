Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
New circuit judge takes over in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The gavel on the fourth floor of the Houston County Courthouse has officially changed hands. Chris Richardson will take over for longtime Houston County Judge Larry Anderson starting on Monday. Judge Anderson has served as a judge for nearly 27 years and on Friday...
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
Andalusia Star News
Tyson returns home for role at Southside Baptist
Southside Baptist Church of Andalusia announced Wednesday that Opp native Jerry Tyson will return home and become the associate pastor of students and missions and lead the student and college ministries. “We are super excited to be back and serve Southside and the community. It’s a great community and will...
wdhn.com
Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
wtvy.com
Dale County’s first career tech academy gives back to the community
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Schools are preparing students for a future in the Wiregrass workforce. Dale County’s first career tech program, the Bridge Academy, aims to provide a viable work-force for the Wiregrass, exposing students to many career options. “I think that it’s always important to pour...
wtvy.com
Enterprise head coach to lead AHSAA All-Star Alabama team
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon has been selected to serve as head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean made the announcement...
newyorkbeacon.com
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
wtvy.com
Buildings affected by Enterprise fire demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been four months since a fire ravaged businesses in downtown Enterprise. Now, only rubble remains where a century-old building, home to those businesses, once stood. “We were ready for this to happen,” Regena Lacey, owner of the building, told News 4. “It’s the first...
wtvy.com
Goodman promises violent crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent. Goodman said he absolutely believed all along that he could emerge victorious over Pat Jones and become the chief prosecutor for Houston and Henry Counties. “It’s time for...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
wdhn.com
Dale County Storm damages home
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wtvy.com
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is in custody and charged with murder after a Geneva County shooting on Thursday that may have been the result of a love triangle dispute. According to investigators, Jason Scott Kersey is suspected of shooting another man outside of Kersey’s home near Samson.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
wdhn.com
Peanut parade suspect’s lawyer gets some much-needed answers from the courtroom
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information is coming to light on the man accused of killing another man during the Peanut Festival parade. Mekhi Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Fluellen back in November during the Peanut Festival parade. His attorney’s entered the courtroom seeking a reduction in...
dothanpd.org
ALICIA MARIE VAUGHN
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
