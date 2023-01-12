Man raped teen girl, woman just 11 days apart, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man with a lengthy criminal record has been charged with multiple counts of rape.

The most recent charges against 36-year-old Lorenzo Mckinney are from July of 2022.

On July 2, Memphis Police said a 15-year-old girl flagged down officers after being raped at a house on Almo Avenue. The girl told police that two men, one of whom she knew as “Fro” raped her at that house after talking to her on Facebook for some time.

The girl told police that, after the first man raped her, “Fro” threatened physical violence if she did not perform sexual acts. That teen picked Mckinney out of a 6-person photo lineup and identified him as “Fro”, police said. Mckinney’s arrest affidavit states that he contacted the girl via social media and asked her not to cooperate with police, evening offering to pay the victim.

Just 11 days later, authorities said Mckinney raped a woman at a hotel on Lamar Avenue.

That woman told police that a man she knew as “Fro Gotti” took her to that hotel and forced her to perform sexual acts even though she told him that she did not want to have sexual intercourse.

His arrest affidavit states that Mckinney then took the woman home after raping her. She also identified Mckinney as the man who assaulted her.

In a statement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that it’d “prosecute this case to the fullest extend of the law.”

“We are aware that Lorenzo McKinney is in custody,” the statement reads. “Various agencies, including the DA’s office, issued warrants for his arrest but were unable to locate him. During this time, we have been closely monitoring the progress. Now that Mr. McKinney is in custody, we are prepared to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Court records show that Mckinney has been indicted on many similar charges, including two counts of rape on August 20, 2021 and attempted rape and robbery on September 17, 2022.

In total, since 2017, Mckinney has been charged or indicted on 14 charges. Four of those are rape charges, three are aggravated assault, one is attempted rape, one is robbery, two are petitions to revoke a suspended sentence, one is petition to suspend reminder of a sentence, one of coercion of a witness and one is theft of property $1,000 or less.

Other charges on Mckinney’s record date back to 2004 and accuse him of rape, kidnapping, robbery, domestic violence, assault, theft, aggravated assault, aggravated rape and more.

