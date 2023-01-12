Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
2023 can become the new year of licensing reform
New Year’s resolutions can kickstart a good year coming out of the holiday season. In our own lives, we typically focus on things such as exercising, eating healthier, or spending more time with family. As we begin 2023, we should also use this opportunity to set goals for legislatures,...
Washington Examiner
Biden is wrong about his own new corporate minimum tax
Since its early days, the Biden administration has rested its argument for higher corporate taxes on a series of misleading claims. The administration’s efforts culminated in the Inflation Reduction Act’s economically damaging minimum tax on corporate book income. The tax has now taken effect, and with the new year comes new misleading rhetoric about it.
The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms
Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation. In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym. An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week. Introduced by two Democrats,…
Washington Examiner
How China uses America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve
President Joe Biden made new use of the nation's oil stockpile in 2022 with multiple drawdowns intended to reduce retail gasoline prices in the United States, but not all of the barrels sold remained within domestic fuel markets — nor have they in previous administrations. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve...
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Washington Examiner
Is that Goldilocks or the three recessionary bears coming home?
The Department of Labor’s December jobs report brought good news on the 223,000 nationally added jobs and a slightly lower unemployment rate. Best of all, for inflation fighters, although maybe not for workers who hope to get ahead of inflation, there was a 4.6% gain in wages, the smallest since mid-2021.
CNET
Environmental Racism Explained and What the US Is Doing About It
"Cancer Alley" is an 85-mile stretch of land in Louisiana containing 150 petrochemical facilities situated near mostly Black, low-income residents who suffer from abnormally high cancer rates. It's one of the starkest examples of environmental racism, or the disproportionate impact that pollution has had on minorities, particularly Black Americans. While the problem was recognized and named in the '80s, it's not until recent years that more attention has been given to this issue. Now the US is finally doing something about it.
msn.com
The most liberal colleges in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States.
Washington Examiner
In defense of the truly 'elite'
It is unfashionable to say good things about the “elite,” but it is time to do so. In politics, the word “elite” has much the same effect as one of those rubber mallets that produce a reflexive kick when tapped on an exposed nerve. Utter it in mixed company and half the room is apt to foam at the mouth.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s ESG investment rules threaten your retirement savings
President Joe Biden's Labor Department recently announced a new rule that will permit money managers to play politics with trillions of dollars of people’s retirement savings. The administration is pushing environmental, social, and governance investing, which allows retirement fund managers to select stocks of companies based on their positions...
Washington Examiner
Un-bonded: Usually safe investment tool has cratered
Bonds, typically one of the safest and most reliable investment tools, had a historically bad year in 2022, leading to lower returns for investors. In yet another example of the volatility of the pandemic economy, bond markets took an uncharacteristic nosedive last year, largely due to the U.S. central bank’s efforts to tamp down record-high inflation rates.
Washington Examiner
Google warns Supreme Court could 'upend the internet' through Section 230 changes
Google said that a decision in the Supreme Court case regarding terrorist content and Youtube's algorithm could change the internet for the worse. The search engine argued in a brief filed on Thursday that Gonzalez v. Google, a case for which the court will hear oral arguments next month, could transform the internet. Google implored the courts to uphold existing interpretations of Section 230, a law that protects websites from being penalized for content posted by their users.
Washington Examiner
Debt limit fight puts McCarthy on collision course with White House
The new Republican majority in the House is headed for a debt ceiling fight with President Joe Biden after the White House reiterated that the borrowing limit be increased "without conditions." The remarks by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, made Friday during the White House press briefing, put the president at...
Washington Examiner
Progressives don't want to address the threat of China because of racism
Progressive Democrats are once again asking that you please do not criticize the Chinese Communist Party in any way because condemning a genocidal regime is actually racist. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a lesser-known member of “the Squad,” was among the Democrats who voted against establishing a select committee that will examine many of the challenges coming from China, from national security threats to China’s role in spreading COVID-19 to the world. The committee has bipartisan support, with 146 Democrats joining 219 Republicans to vote in favor of it.
Washington Examiner
More Americans identify as Republicans than Democrats
For the first time in decades, more people identify as Republicans than Democrats, a striking change that bolsters polls showing that the United States is a moderate-conservative nation. In the latest massive Gallup survey of 10,000 adults, 45% identified as Republicans and 44% as Democrats. That’s a tiny edge for...
