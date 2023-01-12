Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
In disturbing video, rifle-wielding men rob victim outside Chicago convenience store
Chicago — A newly acquired video shows a group of men armed with a rifle as they rob a man outside a Bridgeport convenience store. “I was going to get some snacks!” the victim told CWB Chicago after he provided the video on Saturday. The disturbing footage was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
Man arrested for attempted murder in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for a shooting that happened on Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said that August Rogers, 54, shot a man on Drake Avenue near Central Park Avenue around 11 a.m. The victim, 33, was seriously wounded. Rogers is charged with attempted murder...
Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn. Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Someone has broken into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park for the second time in a month
CHICAGO - Someone broke into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday – again. The burglar damaged the door and stole $500 of liquor. "It's amazing that the person did not get hurt, because this is very heavy glass," said owner Belinda Cunneen. "The streets were busy, people were out here, they saw it happen."
Boy, 16, accused of 11 carjackings in less than 7 hours
A 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 people at gunpoint in less than 7 hours across the Southwest Side last August. The boy allegedly tried to carjack a 12th person within the span between just after midnight and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
cwbchicago.com
On bail for stealing and reselling booze from Target, Chicago man stole another $1,200 worth of booze from Target this week: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man on bail for allegedly operating a criminal financial crimes enterprise that involved reselling bottles of liquor he stole from Target stores returned to the company’s West Loop location this week and stole liquor again. Twice. We introduced you to Reginald Allen,...
CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
17-year-old critically injured after being shot in the neck in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Saturday afternoon in Chicago. The boy was on the sidewalk when someone in a car drove by and shot him just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 132nd Place, according to the Chicago Police Department. This […]
fox32chicago.com
Group of 10 caught on camera breaking into Roselle dealership, stealing luxury vehicles
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - At least 10 people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into an auto dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video from Exclusive Autohaus – a luxury, pre-owned car dealership – in the 1600 block of...
Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side. The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2