Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under ScrutinyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
fox35orlando.com
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail
A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Complex
Five Florida Men Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $1.3 Million Worth of Perfume
Five Florida men were sentenced to prison this week for their role in the theft of over $1.3 million of perfume from a warehouse in New Jersey. Per the District of New Jersey’s press release, the men broke into the building in Edison in November 2017 and drove off with two trailers worth of stolen perfume. The individuals were arrested in May 2018 when they attempted to break into a different perfume warehouse in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
niceville.com
Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence
FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
Operation Viper: 8 arrested for trafficking venomous snakes in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A multi-year investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has resulted in eight people being arrested for illegally trafficking venomous and prohibited snakes, according to a news release. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The charges against the eight suspects range from...
niceville.com
Florida doctor who allegedly prescribed large doses of opioids is sentenced
FLORIDA – A South Florida doctor has been sentenced to prison for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced Tuesday to five...
Tougher Penalties Eyed In Florida For Refusing Breath Tests
Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They can face 18-month suspensions if they
Florida woman arrested, charged with allegedly neglecting child after winning the lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Mount Dora elderly couple: affidavit
Gruesome details have emerged after an elderly Florida couple was found stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year's Eve.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
740thefan.com
Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
Documents reveal how Florida couple was violently attacked, killed inside retirement community
Documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando are shedding light on how a Florida elderly couple was murdered at their senior living facility, and how investigators were able to track down the alleged suspect.
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Comments / 9