Grand Rapids, MI

FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Five Florida Men Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $1.3 Million Worth of Perfume

Five Florida men were sentenced to prison this week for their role in the theft of over $1.3 million of perfume from a warehouse in New Jersey. Per the District of New Jersey’s press release, the men broke into the building in Edison in November 2017 and drove off with two trailers worth of stolen perfume. The individuals were arrested in May 2018 when they attempted to break into a different perfume warehouse in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence

FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
Florida doctor who allegedly prescribed large doses of opioids is sentenced

FLORIDA – A South Florida doctor has been sentenced to prison for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced Tuesday to five...
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
