Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Use Smart Cameras To Bust Thieves

Battle Creek Police were on patrol in the heart of Battle Creek, early Thursday morning, keeping a close eye on the downtown area. A string of recent complaints of criminal activity plaguing the area, during the midnight hours, had heightened patrols and the smart camera technology that surveilled the city streets and structures were being closely monitored.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

