Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
Ionia County man dies in car crash
A 60-year-old Ionia County man has died in a car crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
Crash sends two to the hospital; closes intersection
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says two people including a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized after a crash in Tallmadge Township.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
WWMT
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Battle Creek Police Use Smart Cameras To Bust Thieves
Battle Creek Police were on patrol in the heart of Battle Creek, early Thursday morning, keeping a close eye on the downtown area. A string of recent complaints of criminal activity plaguing the area, during the midnight hours, had heightened patrols and the smart camera technology that surveilled the city streets and structures were being closely monitored.
Power lines down, 2 in hospital after crash near Walker
Two people are in the hospital and power lines were knocked down due to a crash near Walker Saturday night, deputies said.
