ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wtaj.com

Colder air will rush into the area with gusty winds and snow showers Friday

A cold front will push off to the east on Friday morning. There can be a rain shower very early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Windy weekend blows out clouds, won’t draw in snow

More winter days will pass in central Pennsylvania with no snow in the forecast. (That could be good news or bad news, depending on your perception of snow.) What we will see this weekend is gusty winds and sunshine. According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will be mostly clear and mild.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Some heavier rain will move in on Thursday

A slow-moving warm front will tap moisture from the deep south and bring us some rain on Thursday. The day will likely start off closer to drizzle but then the steadier and heavier rainfall will develop during the midday hours and last into the evening. Some places will pick up...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma

Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
ALABAMA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WBRE

PALive takes on the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake Off’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Undeniably Dairy Shake Off” once again took the stage today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Our Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski were among the state’s top four teams competing in this year’s milkshake competition. After team PALive tied for first place with their “Nutty 4 Chocolate Pretzels” […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wccsradio.com

US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS

While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors full time, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
MEDFORD, NJ
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy