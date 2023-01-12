Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Colder air will rush into the area with gusty winds and snow showers Friday
A cold front will push off to the east on Friday morning. There can be a rain shower very early then the rest of the day will be windy, and it will turn colder with snow showers and flurries. Temperatures Friday will be dropping through the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening. Snow showers will persist in the Laurel Highlands Friday night into Saturday morning. The total accumulation on some of the ridges of Somerset and Cambria counties could reach up to a few inches.
Windy weekend blows out clouds, won’t draw in snow
More winter days will pass in central Pennsylvania with no snow in the forecast. (That could be good news or bad news, depending on your perception of snow.) What we will see this weekend is gusty winds and sunshine. According to the National Weather Service, the holiday weekend will be mostly clear and mild.
wtaj.com
Some heavier rain will move in on Thursday
A slow-moving warm front will tap moisture from the deep south and bring us some rain on Thursday. The day will likely start off closer to drizzle but then the steadier and heavier rainfall will develop during the midday hours and last into the evening. Some places will pick up...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
Snow, rain, wind possible during overcast week in central Pa.
Temperatures will be well above freezing this week, but forecasters say the midstate could still see a mix of snow and rain showers. Snow could start to fall before 10 p.m. Wednesday, after a cloudy but dry Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The snow showers could be followed by some rain.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma
Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Alabama survivors of tornadoes hid in tubs, shipping container: ’We got damage, but we’re still here’
MARBURY, Ala. — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm...
PALive takes on the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake Off’
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Undeniably Dairy Shake Off” once again took the stage today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Our Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski were among the state’s top four teams competing in this year’s milkshake competition. After team PALive tied for first place with their “Nutty 4 Chocolate Pretzels” […]
Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
wccsradio.com
US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS
While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors full time, rain or shine.
On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0