ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I watched market rumors spread across the NYSE trading floor for a decade. Now they’re moving at warp speed

By Richard Torrenzano
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZ5bq_0kC9PeA200

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 12.

Rumors are embedded in the culture of Wall Street and global markets. The very name of The Wall Street Journal’s notable “Heard on the Street” daily column (one of my favorites), illustrates the importance of what is whispered in the corridors of power.

I was on the management and executive committees of the New York Stock Exchange for almost a decade. At the time, if you stood in the press gallery overlooking the main trading floor and watched somebody offer spicy gossip at one end of the trading floor you could almost see it travel from person to person across that enormous room.

Some rumors are believable. Some are obvious nonsense. Others fall somewhere in between. Countless prove to be true as time goes by or are self-fulfilling. Several fade away–but in today’s digital world, they never really disappear. This chatter is transmitted instantly through telephone, private email, social media, and instant messaging platforms.

Regulators have been trying to curb the use of unauthorized instant message platforms for business, hitting the financial industry in recent months with substantial penalties for their misuse. Still, they are a fact of life, showing no signs of going away.

Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots. It does not matter

What’s at stake between the best and worst response to a rumor can be a stock price collapse, a drop in sales, ongoing reputational damage, an inability to attract and retain talented people, as well as changes in company leadership.

Today’s headlines and social media commentary show the damage that can be caused by individuals or groups with ambitious political or business agendas and savvy actors to assess what kinds of assertions will most destabilize companies.

Rumors and speculation have become timely tactical tools to drive organizational change. Worse, speculation is often sparked from within an organization or its immediate marketplace–and where there’s smoke, there is usually potential conflagration.

Rumors disseminated with no discernible source or basis are easier to dispel. If patently false, a company can dismiss the rumor and kill it quickly.

However, if subsequent information lends any credence whatsoever surfaces, these rumors lead to speculation.

‘The only thing we know about the future is that it will be different’ -Peter Drucker

Lightning advances in communications and technology have converged over the past decade to make rumors and speculation an immediate threat to companies.

Within minutes of any incident, more than a few come forward offering immediate and sometimes uninformed opinions about the story. Today, just about anybody can be deemed a pundit or an “expert” commentator.

Cutthroat media competition is driving stories, sometimes with little editorial oversight. Commentary and gossip, once the exclusive purview of showbiz coverage, is now a staple of business and financial news.

No longer boring, investing transformed into day-long cable business shows and non-stop headlines. As they spread across the internet, opinions leap from rumor and speculation into databases within minutes.

C-Suite excesses, from embedded corruption to political grandstanding, have added fuel to the fire.

Management is also constrained by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rule 10b-5, which binds executives to telling the truth. It is illegal for any person to defraud or deceive investors, including through the misrepresentation of material information, with respect to the sale or purchase of securities.

‘Great things are done by a series of small things brought together’–Vincent Van Gogh

In the current climate, management is guilty until proven innocent.

Companies that understand the power of perception, and maintain credibility and constituency loyalty adhere to a handful of fundamentals in normal and crisis moments.

The “no comment” comment or “we don’t comment on rumor and speculation” is not always an option. It may be easy to say and sound comfortable for attorneys but markets no longer buy it. In most cases, those comments will not stop ongoing commentary.

Respond with facts. Facts expel fiction. Present sound reasons why the rumor or speculation is not accurate. It might be difficult for executives and lawyers to agree and use facts–but that approach is effective and everlasting in this digital environment.

Speak in simple English. Industry jargon and legalese dramatically detract from credibility. Express empathy and demonstrate understanding, don’t show arrogance or attempt stonewalling because you don’t like the question. It will just add to the speculation.

Communicate consistently–and earn a reputation for doing so with market and media participants. Rumors and speculation love information vacuums. Gather, verify, and share information with investors and other constituents. Don’t wait until you have legal requirements to make an announcement–you will have many more questions to answer.

Remain vigilant. Speculation has a long shelf life. It manifests beyond investor memory in databases and social media. Even after constituencies have moved on to the next story, the narrative can be retrieved and the problem reactivated by a troll sometime down the road.

Establish a process and procedures to get information quickly from the ground floor to the C-suite. Alert management to positive, negative, and even the lack of chatter about constituency agendas inside as well as outside the organization.

Black swan events are predictable

Rumors and speculation are not orphans–they are born of a smoldering tension somewhere–and then someone pulls a trigger.

In dealing with these critical moments, preserving a company’s reputation rests on leadership. Grace and transparency under pressure are needed to match the depth, breadth, magnitude, and speed of today’s online world and markets.

Ill-prepared leaders will suffer more than 15 minutes of shame. If you don’t take control of how you are perceived, the markets and the media will do it for you.

Richard Torrenzano is the chief executive of The Torrenzano Group, which helps organizations take control of how they are perceived. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange management (policy) and executive (operations) committees. Richard is a sought-after expert and leading commentator on financial markets, brands, crisis, media, and reputation.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 6

Carol Potter Miller
2d ago

this is definitely a man-made recession if it happens. how many times have "people in the know" cried wolf week after week. please tell me when are they going to be held accountable instead of giving them a slap on the hand? they are shameless, from the wealthy to the highest politicans.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Fortune

Fortune

266K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy