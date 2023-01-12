COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of their newest joey!. The zoo posted to Twitter Wednesday, announcing that Koala Katy's baby girl is named Kora. The name is a combination of Katy and Thoar, honoring their last baby together after Thoar was humanely euthanized on July 18, 2022 due to declining health.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO