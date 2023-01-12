ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Zoo announces name of baby koala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of their newest joey!. The zoo posted to Twitter Wednesday, announcing that Koala Katy's baby girl is named Kora. The name is a combination of Katy and Thoar, honoring their last baby together after Thoar was humanely euthanized on July 18, 2022 due to declining health.
Minnesota gets rare win at Ohio State, 70-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dawson Garcia tied a career high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta’lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday night for its first Big Ten victory of the season. Minnesota won just its 19th...
