aiexpress.io
Cake Ventures Launches $17M First Fund
Cake Ventures, a San Francisco, CA-based pre-seed and seed enterprise capital agency, launched its $17m first fund. LPs included Pivotal Ventures (a Melinda French Gates firm), Cendana Ventures, Screendoor, Plexo Capital, Foundry Group, and Financial institution of America. Based by Monique Woodard, Cake Ventures particularly focuses on investing in firms...
aiexpress.io
Morses Club, Quantum Blockchain and ASOS among movers on AIM this week
Doorstep lender Morses Membership noticed its shares greater than halve in worth because it prepares to say goodbye to AIM, after telling traders on Wednesday that it intends to re-register as a non-public firm. The lender is below scrutiny for its strategies together with sending brokers to clients’ homes to...
aiexpress.io
Quantum Temple Raises $2M in Pre-Seed Funding
Quantum Temple, a Miami, FL-based supplier of a Web3 platform devoted to preserving cultural heritage, raised $2M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Borderless Capital, with participation from Algorand Basis, Outliers Fund, Shima Capital, New Moon Ventures, and NxGen. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
CyberX Closes $15M Series A+ Funding Round
CyberX, a Singapore-based market maker for digital property, raised $15M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Foresight Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its group in Asia and North America, combine extra exchanges and DeFi protocols into its liquidity community, and strengthen its buying and selling infrastructure to additional enhance liquidity and pricing for its companions and shoppers.
aiexpress.io
LinusBio Raises $16M in Series A Funding
LinusBio, a New York-based firm offering precision exposome sequencing, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by GreatPoint Ventures and Bow Capital with participation from Divergent Investments, Nicole Shanahan, the David Bellet Household Workplace, Gillian Sandler, and Sanford Robertson. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
actyv.ai Raises $12M Pre-Series A Funding
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-based supplier of an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Purchase Now Pay Later (BNPL), raised $12M in Pre-Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by 1Digi Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up international growth, product enhancement, portfolio development and...
aiexpress.io
How machine learning can help alleviate the U.S. labor shortage
Consultants have been debating the causes of the scarcity of staff within the U.S. However one factor is painfully clear: There’s a staggering disparity between the variety of jobs accessible (over 10 million) and the variety of staff on the lookout for work (around 6 million). On this quick...
aiexpress.io
Consumer Edge Raised Over $60M in Funding From CoVenture
Shopper Edge, a New York-based knowledge insights and analytics firm, raised over $80M in fairness financing. CoVenture made the funding. Dan Bailey, Managing Director at CoVenture, joined Shopper Edge’s Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product growth and M&A technique.
aiexpress.io
Welcome Homes Raises $29M in Series A Funding Round
Welcome Homes, a New York-based proptech firm that delivers luxurious properties at a assured value, raised $29M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Period Ventures, with participation from Parker89, Montage Ventures, Foundamental, World Founders Capital, Activant Capital, Gaingels, Elefund, and Arkin Holdings. Along side the funding, Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Accomplice at Period Ventures, shall be becoming a member of Welcome Houses’ board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
Coho AI Raises $8.5M Seed Funding
Coho AI, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a product-led income platform, raised $8.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Eight Roads, TechAviv, and a choose group of angel traders, together with firm co-founder Ariel Maislos, Shlomo Kremer, Natan Linder, and different excessive profile founders. The corporate intends...
aiexpress.io
Ferrum Health Raises $6M in Funding
Ferrum Health, a San Francisco, CA-based healthcare synthetic intelligence (AI) platform developer, raised $6M in funding. The spherical was led by City Innovation Fund, Cercano Administration, and Singtel Innov8. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed growing its Enterprise AI Platform, designed to assist healthcare suppliers...
aiexpress.io
Hexagon Acquires Projectmates
Hexagon AB, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of digital actuality options combining sensor, software program and autonomous applied sciences, acquired Projectmates, a Dallas, TX-based SaaS-based, owner-focused, enterprise building undertaking administration software program supplier. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, and serving a variety of...
aiexpress.io
RefAssured Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round
RefAssured, a Walnut Creek, CA-based staffing software program startup, raised an undisclosed Pre-Seed financing spherical. The spherical was led by Bullhorn Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its product growth, deepen automation capabilities, advance integrations with companions, and develop its buyer base. Led...
aiexpress.io
How digital accessibility will change the landscape of global medical communications
Whereas pharma has been making an attempt onerous to develop into patient-centric and/or patient-inclusive, public belief within the business is at an all-time low. A 2021 survey discovered that solely 50% of the folks within the UK and Canada and 47% within the US belief pharma. The scenario in India is much better; 80% of the folks belief the business. Sufferers, caregivers, and the general public basically desire a seat on the desk, relatively than being mere spectators whereas healthcare suppliers (HCPs), pharmaceutical firms, and coverage makers take healthcare selections for them. COVID-19, particularly, confirmed us the significance of clear scientific communication.
aiexpress.io
HVR Cardio Raised $11.1M in Series B Financing
HVR Cardio, an Espoo, Finland-based cardiovascular machine firm, raised $11.1M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Innovestor Life Science Fund and Tesi. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations. Led by Tom Fleming, CEO, and Tim Girton, CTO,...
aiexpress.io
QYOU Media Completes Acquisition of Maxamtech Digital Ventures
QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a Toronto, Canada-based creator-media firm, acquired Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a Mumbai, India-based enterprise creating know-how and video games for the cell gaming trade. Based by Xerxes Mullan, Maxamtech Digital Ventures powers gaming for giant enterprise homes, OTTs, Telecoms to retain, interact and monetize their...
aiexpress.io
TRG Acquires Real World Communications
TRG, a Cleveland, OH-based world managed options supplier centered on enterprise mobility, acquired Actual World Communications, a Canadian supplier of mobility gadgets and wi-fi and community options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TRG will proceed its development plans. Actual World Communications was led by...
aiexpress.io
Airgain achieves ‘borderless IoT’ with Deutsche Telekom
Airgain has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to attain “borderless IoT” for its asset-tracking options. The settlement permits Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom with its asset-tracking options for patrons throughout Europe, the Center East, and Africa (EMEA), in addition to inside the US and past. Deutsche Telekom...
aiexpress.io
Joyn Insurance Raises $17.7M in Series A Funding
Joyn Insurance, a New York-based insurance coverage expertise firm, raised $17.7M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Omers Ventures with participation from Avanta Ventures, ManchesterStory, Cohen Circle, SiriusPoint, and several other non-public particular person buyers. Representatives from Omers, ManchesterStory and Avanta Ventures may even be becoming a member of the Board of Administrators of Joyn Insurance coverage.
aiexpress.io
Crisis24 Acquires Topo.ai
Crisis24, a Montreal, Canada-based international threat administration firm, acquired Topo.ai, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of an progressive crucial occasion administration platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Crisis24 will elevate its technical and analytic options, and bolster its place in built-in threat administration market. Led...
