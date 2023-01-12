Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Elderly man dies in Manatee County crash
An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
Trailer seen leaking sewage on streets, stinking up Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many people in SWFL have been living in trailers since Hurricane Ian. But with that comes the responsibility to safely empty the trailer’s septic tank. In Northwest Cape Coral, one man’s laziness is now stinking up the neighborhood. Stains can still be seen...
Man arrested for stalking and aggravated assault after leading authorities on miles-long chase
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after authorities said he was stalking someone in another vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Travis Foss, 33, was seen following another vehicle in a van along Palm Beach Blvd. around 1:40 AM on Jan. 13. FHP said it...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two vans collide head-on in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Arcadia man died, and two others suffered serious injuries after two vans collided head-on in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East around 2:04 PM. FHP said one van, driven...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County school bus driver caught on camera driving dangerously
A school bus driver got kicked off the job after a mom caught them, on camera, in the middle of two lanes. That mother exclusively told WINK News she saw kids inside the bus. She then followed the bus all the way from Palm Beach Boulevard to Orange River Elementary School.
Mysuncoast.com
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
Longboat Observer
Arcadia man dies in east Manatee crash on CR 675
An 81-year-old Arcadia man died Thursday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash at County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East in eastern Manatee County. A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 45-year-old Bradenton man, driving a van northbound, crossed the center divider into the path of of the van the Arcadia man was driving southbound. The accident occurred at 2:04 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
Remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Detectives found human remains on a boat they pulled from the Matanzas Pass behind Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The boat is named “Good Girl,” and belongs to the final person reported missing to authorities from Hurricane Ian: James “Denny” Hurst.”
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
NBC 2
Warming Stations open as cold front brings brisk weather to Lee County
People can go to the Pine Island Library at 10701 Russell Road in Bokeelia or the San Carlos Island Comfort Station at 1194 Main Street on Fort Myers Beach. Both warming stations will have water, coffee and blankets. TRACKING THE COLD: Southwest Florida cold front. The stations will be open...
Truck loses control before fiery overnight Estero crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A truck veered off the road and crashed into trees on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue said the truck lost control overnight. A fire started in the truck’s engine department, which firefighters were able to extinguish. One person was taken to the...
Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice announces overnight utility work
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM. Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs,...
