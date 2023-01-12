Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Tony Haase case moves closer to trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested 30 years after the murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega moved closer to a trial Friday. A Waupaca County court found probable cause for Tony Haase to face trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder. An arraignment was scheduled, where Haase will enter a plea to the charges.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
Fox11online.com
Police interview reveals Waupaca County '92 double homicide suspect's confession
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO, Wis. (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Several arrested following physical altercation at Oshkosh middle school
Several people were arrested following a school disturbance in Oshkosh. Police say a school resource officer requested emergency assistance due to a large physical altercation between several people.
abc17news.com
Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Sheboygan Police investigate shots fired during parking lot fight
The Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a group of people actively fighting in the parking lot of the Thai Café early Saturday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaskum man pleads guilty to wastewater discharge in California
LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating an environmental order for his wastewater treatment plant in California. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, is the former owner of Klean Waters Inc. -- a company with a permit to treat non-hazardous industrial wastewater. As a condition of the permit, Klean Waters had to test and treat the wastewater to ensure the pollutants were below certain levels before being discharged into Orange County’s sewers.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
WATCH: Winnebago County child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deadly December shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
Comments / 2