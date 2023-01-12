Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
NBC Miami
Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade
It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related. The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that...
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Self-Defense: Miami Gardens Police
A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense Friday in Miami Gardens after being attacked, Miami Gardens Police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, police said. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital...
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence After Man Reportedly Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....
WSVN-TV
Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest road rage suspect who attempted to shoot driver
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest. On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him. The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
NBC Miami
Teen on Scooter Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A 14-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The teen, whose identity was not released,...
WSVN-TV
Barber featured in ’90 Day Fiancé,’ accused of killing boss, arrested after Davie bar fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law. 7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies...
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
Comments / 0