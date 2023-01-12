Read full article on original website
Mountain snow with metro mix on the way
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
International Sportsmen’s Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts
If you are thinking about getting out and enjoying the Colorado outdoors in 2023, you should check out this year's International Sportsmen's Expo at the Colorado Convention Center.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
KDVR.com
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
Yahoo Sports
2 Northern Colorado men identified as snowmobilers who died in avalanche near Winter Park
Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche Saturday near Winter Park were identified as residents of the Loveland area. The Grand County coroner identified the victims as Darrin Kaderka, 52, from the Loveland area, and Bruce Dejong, 58, of Northern Colorado. According to property records, the two lived east of Loveland, just inside Weld County.
75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs
DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Greeley PD investigating homicide after man found dead in park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Debates persist on TABOR refund...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
