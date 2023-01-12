Confederate gravesites desecrated in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged.Ex-Montgomery County teacher indicted for statutory sex offense, exploitation of minors
A deputy found the damaged gravesites and tools used to damage them. The cemetery is about a quarter mile off of the highway on Hanner Way, in a woody area.
Travis William Barker and Tina Louise Lowe were identified as suspects in the damage. Lowe was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, and charged with felony disturbing a grave marker.
Barker was arrested by Dobson Police Department on Jan. 6 and charged with felony disturbing a grave maker.
