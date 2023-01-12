Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes' mother slams Evan Peters' Golden Globes win: It 'keeps the obsession going'

Evan Peters won the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or television film for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Image, Netflix

The Golden Globes honored Evan Peters for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer at Tuesday's ceremony.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of the victims, Tony Hughes, criticized the decision.

She told TMZ Peters should have paid tribute to the serial killer's victims in his speech.

The mother of Tony Hughes has criticized the Golden Globes for honoring Evan Peters for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who took her son's life.

Peters portrayed the notorious serial killer in "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and took home the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or television film on Tuesday evening.

Shirley Hughes spoke to TMZ following the ceremony and expressed her dismay at both the awards body and Evans himself for not using his time on stage to pay tribute to the serial killer's victims and their families.

"There's a lot of sick people around the world," she said, referring to Dahmer, who was arrested two months after he murdered Tony, his 12th victim.

"People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame," she continued.

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes and Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. Netflix

According to the outlet, Shirley also expressed a wish for Hollywood to put an end to its own fixation with glorifying serial killers.

Dahmer murdered Shirley's son, who was deaf and just 31 years old, in 1991. One of the episodes of the Ryan Murphy -created series, "Silenced," focuses on Tony's story and how he met Dahmer in a bar before he was lured back to his apartment in Milwaukee.

In his acceptance speech, Evans said he "sincerely hope some good came out of" the Netflix series, which was watched for 196.2 million hours in its first week of release in September 2022.

Peters thanked Murphy, who was chosen as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award at Tuesday's ceremony for the diversity of his projects, "for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again."

"It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them," he said of the show. "It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch."

Evans said he “sincerely hope some good came out of” the Netflix series during his acceptance speech. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

This isn't the first time Shirley — who, according to the Associated Press , was often present at Dahmer's court proceedings — has spoken out against the series.

The 85-year-old told the Guardian in October that the show was factually inaccurate and producers did not ask permission to tell her son's story.

Shirley, who was portrayed by Karen Malina White in the series, said: "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

Hughes isn't the only one of the victim's families who has spoken out about the show, as Rita Isbell penned an emotional essay for Insider about the show, and what it was like giving a victim impact statement regarding the killing of her brother, Errol Lindsay.