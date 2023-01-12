ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes' mother slams Evan Peters' Golden Globes win: It 'keeps the obsession going'

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042xGf_0kC9NQy800

Evan Peters won the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or television film for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Image, Netflix

  • The Golden Globes honored Evan Peters for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer at Tuesday's ceremony.
  • Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of the victims, Tony Hughes, criticized the decision.
  • She told TMZ Peters should have paid tribute to the serial killer's victims in his speech.

The mother of Tony Hughes has criticized the Golden Globes for honoring Evan Peters for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who took her son's life.

Peters portrayed the notorious serial killer in "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and took home the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or television film on Tuesday evening.

Shirley Hughes spoke to TMZ following the ceremony and expressed her dismay at both the awards body and Evans himself for not using his time on stage to pay tribute to the serial killer's victims and their families.

"There's a lot of sick people around the world," she said, referring to Dahmer, who was arrested two months after he murdered Tony, his 12th victim.

"People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjfHq_0kC9NQy800
Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes and Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.

Netflix

According to the outlet, Shirley also expressed a wish for Hollywood to put an end to its own fixation with glorifying serial killers.

Dahmer murdered Shirley's son, who was deaf and just 31 years old, in 1991. One of the episodes of the Ryan Murphy -created series, "Silenced," focuses on Tony's story and how he met Dahmer in a bar before he was lured back to his apartment in Milwaukee.

In his acceptance speech, Evans said he "sincerely hope some good came out of" the Netflix series, which was watched for 196.2 million hours in its first week of release in September 2022.

Peters thanked Murphy, who was chosen as the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award at Tuesday's ceremony for the diversity of his projects, "for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again."

"It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them," he said of the show. "It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGUdD_0kC9NQy800
Evans said he “sincerely hope some good came out of” the Netflix series during his acceptance speech.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

This isn't the first time Shirley — who, according to the Associated Press , was often present at Dahmer's court proceedings — has spoken out against the series.

The 85-year-old told the Guardian in October that the show was factually inaccurate and producers did not ask permission to tell her son's story.

Shirley, who was portrayed by Karen Malina White in the series, said: "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

Hughes isn't the only one of the victim's families who has spoken out about the show, as Rita Isbell penned an emotional essay for Insider about the show, and what it was like giving a victim impact statement regarding the killing of her brother, Errol Lindsay.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 273

Nessa Rivera
3d ago

definitely his job is to be an actor,and his an amazing one .He wasn't responsible for any of the crimes committed so they can't blame him for working the role he was given .

Reply(46)
181
Vanessa Smith
3d ago

As a mother, I see her point completely. Couldn't imagine being in her shoes. Having to be reminded of her son's death and having the world sit and tune into a remaking and glorifying of her son's murderer... breaks my heart. But...he is a great actor. He serves recognition for his work. His decision to take the role may have been insensitive. but it is what it is. It would have been beautiful if he had donated a bit of the earnings to the family members.

Reply(4)
89
BellaG
3d ago

Celebrities in general are paid what to say. As much as this victims mother fights or argue about this, Hollywood will always be Hollywood. That's how they do. They live making movies from real life experience, stories..... You can't blame the actor. He is paid to advertise the movie.

Reply(3)
55
Related
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
wmagazine.com

Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role

Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
New York Post

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael slammed for Whitney Houston joke

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael came under fire Tuesday night for a joke he made about the late Whitney Houston during a rather lackluster awards ceremony. “So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” Carmichael, 35, said to a stunned audience. The host then continued his opening monologue in which he said the only reason he was selected as host was because he is black, a not-so-subtle jab at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s highly panned lack of diversity. Houston died in 2012, at age 48, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the hotel. A...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
New York Post

Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’

When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
People

Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer

The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
Insider

Insider

739K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy