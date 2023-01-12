Bodycam video shows Odell Beckham Jr. getting kicked out of first-class plane seat and insulting passengers

Police footage shows NFL star Odell Beckham Jr in an altercation with passengers after being asked to leave a flight in Miami on November 27, 2022 Police

Police bodycam footage shows officers escorting Odell Beckham Jr. from a plane in November.

In the footage, a flight attendant says the NFL star refused to wear a seatbelt.

While leaving Beckham argued with other first-class passengers, and said he'd get a private jet.

The footage shows officers boarding American Airlines Flight 1228 on November 27.

At the time, details of the incident were sparse, with Beckham's attorney blaming it on an overzealous flight attendant and police saying he'd been escorted off after losing consciousness.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released their officer bodycam footage of the incident this week. It was then published by the YouTube channel Code Blue Cam.

In the footage flight attendants tell the officers that Beckham had been unresponsive and had refused to wear a seatbelt, and that they want him removed from the plane.

When approached by officers Beckham appears groggy and refuses to budge. The pilot are forced to return the plane to the departure gate and passengers have to deboard.

"We're gonna have to deplane everybody on this plane and then you're still gonna get off," one officer says to Beckham.

"That's fine," Beckham replied.

In the footage, passengers leaving the plane get involved in an altercation with Beckham as he remains seated.

"That shit don't mean nothing to me. You're going wait 40 minutes and I'm going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass," he shouts.

After the other passengers have left, Beckham gets off the plane in the company of officers.

He faced no charges over the incident, and his lawyer, Daniel Davillier, blamed the "unnecessary" incident on an "overzealous flight attendant," The Daily Beast reported.

Beckham was part of the Rams team that won the 2022 Super Bowl, and is currently a free agent.