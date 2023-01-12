ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case

Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
Two men found dead under suspicious circumstances in NYC, cops say

Two men were found dead in Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances – one in bed covered in blood and the other in a parked vehicle, cops said. A 53-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, also 53, was found around 11 a.m. in his bed “in a pool of blood” inside 706 Hinsdale Street in East New York, according to police. There were no signs of trauma to the body, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in each case. Police were investigating.
Fatal shooting trial ends in guilty verdict

Jury deliberations for an Erie County murder trial have ended. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was on trial for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry. Friday evening, the jury found Blanks guilty of voluntary manslaughter, and all other counts against him. That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at W. 18th and Chestnut […]
