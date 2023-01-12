ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

Battenkill Chorale plans ‘Winter’s Night’ concerts

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Efa4_0kC9Mh3o00

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Battenkill Chorale will sing “A Winter’s Night” at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Under the baton of newly appointed Artistic Director, Gene Marie Callahan, the Chorale will perform Ola Gijelo’s Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul .

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

To start the program, the Scedryk —a Ukrainian Bell Song—will be sung in Ukrainian, followed by Rex Isenberg’s Ravta et rivam , sung in Hebrew. Audiences will be treated to other winter-themed pieces including John Rutter’s setting of Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind , Edward Elgar’s The Snow , and a setting of Silent Night by Dan Forrest.

The Battenkill Chorale, founded in 1995 by Janet McGhee, is comprised of singers from Washington, Warren, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties in New York, and singers from Arlington, Sandgate, and Bennington, Vermont. Erich Borden is the Chorale’s accompanist and will be the piano soloist with a string quartet in this program.

World-renowned percussionist returns to Albany symphony

College student Lily Gallagher, who first sang with the Chorale as a high schooler, will be heard as the soprano soloist. Reviving a Battenkill Chorale tradition, there will be artwork displayed at the entrance to the concert. This show features paintings by Anne Fitzgibbons.

General admission is $25; students $15 and tickets can be purchased at the door. Cambridge United Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy