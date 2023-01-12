Read full article on original website
Related
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Joby George was 21 years old when he got his first job out of college, working for a software company focused on the pharmaceutical industry. He stayed with the company for 14 years, excited to play a role in making the medicines people take every day. When he eventually decided it was time for a change, he realized he might have a problem.
The U.S. could hit its debt ceiling within days. Here's what you need to know.
Hitting the national debt ceiling is a major worry for Washington right now. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money money the federal government can borrow, by Thursday. The ceiling was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to a total of $31.4 trillion.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0