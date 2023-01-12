ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament

The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd

The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls’ side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison

The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
Kennedy Phelan named Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Kennedy Phelan of Fayetteville High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen...
Cotter Schools new drop-off route starts Monday

Beginning Monday, Mable Street in Cotter will become a one-way street for parent drop-off traffic. According to the Cotter Public Schools Facebook page, a traffic barrier will be placed on Mable Street to direct drop-off traffic to Edna Street. The barrier will be placed each morning at 7:30 and removed at 8.
