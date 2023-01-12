Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
KTLO
Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd
The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls’ side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring girls, Salem junior girls win tournament titles Saturday
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team was able to add another championship trophy to its case. The Lady Bears went to Swifton on Saturday and defeated Tuckerman 55-34 in the title game of the Kell Classic. Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring with 15 points, and Adrianna Corbett added 12.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
KTLO
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
Arkansas' best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Tommy Land With the high school basketball season in full swing, SBLive is looking at the best boys players in Arkansas across all classifications. Today, we feature the top seniors. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Arkansas, and ...
KTLO
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH girls to compete in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be in Searcy on Friday. The Lady Bombers are set to take part in the Lady Lions Invitational. The start time is set for 3:30.
KTLO
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison
The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
KTLO
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
KTLO
MHHS boys’ wrestling team to compete in Searcy Duals
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be on the road on Saturday. The Bombers will compete in the Searcy Duals.
5newsonline.com
Kennedy Phelan named Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Kennedy Phelan of Fayetteville High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen...
KTLO
John Krupella, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old John Krupella of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Krupella died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Arkansas Teacher of the year recognized at college football national championship
All of the Nation's teacher of the year winners were honored during the national anthem of the 2023 College Football National Championship between Georgia and TCU.
KTLO
James Philpott, 84, Norfork (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old James Philpott of Norfork are pending at Roller Funeral Home. James Philpott died Thursday in Norfork.
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
KTLO
Cotter Schools new drop-off route starts Monday
Beginning Monday, Mable Street in Cotter will become a one-way street for parent drop-off traffic. According to the Cotter Public Schools Facebook page, a traffic barrier will be placed on Mable Street to direct drop-off traffic to Edna Street. The barrier will be placed each morning at 7:30 and removed at 8.
KTLO
Carol Rhodes, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Carol Rhodes of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Rhodes died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Diamond Hog pledges have big MLK weekend on tap
Nine Arkansas baseball commits set to be in action this weekend in Arizona
Comments / 0