FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Gabriel of USA crowned Miss Universe :India's Harnaz wears crownSikara
wbrz.com
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond area
HAMMOND - Several roads were recently repaved in Tangipahoa Parish with federal grant dollars, but many were surprised to learned what that included. Penny Caracciola is upset that someone removed her mailbox and replaced it with a different one. "That doesn't make any sense," she said. "Why would they just...
fox8live.com
Firefighters work hours to contain fire at a scrapyard in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters worked for hours to contain a massive fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday afternoon (Jan. 13). It happened at a recycling facility after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Florida Avenue. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Black smoke was...
WDSU
Entergy outage leaves thousands in the dark in Mid-City, Central City
NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,000 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning. A majority of the outages are in the Mid-City and Central City areas. Entergy officials said a car ran into a utility pole and caused the blackout. The estimated restoration time for power in the area...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
Students released early after S&WB cut gas line near campus
Officials say it will take some time for Entergy to cap the line so out of caution, they closed the campus for the day.
NOLA.com
Covington utility relocation almost done, Bogue Falaya bridge building next
A $1.2 million project to relocate utility lines at the site of the much-anticipated bridge construction on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington is almost complete, according to City Engineer Callie Baker. Moving the utility lines, which is being done under a city contract, will clear the...
WDSU
New Orleans police providing steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners due to a hike in car thefts
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently providing Hyundai owners steering wheel locks to Orleans Parish residents. If you own a 2013 to 2022 Hyundai vehicle with a key ignition only (not a push start) you are able to receive a free steering wheel lock. To get a...
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
fox8live.com
NOPD, Tulane Police to increase patrols near campus after 6 people robbed overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of recent armed robberies -- including the overnight holdups of six young people along Hillary Street in Uptown New Orleans -- has prompted the NOPD and Tulane University police to increase patrol activity near the college campus, authorities said Sunday (Jan. 15). “In response...
NOLA.com
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say
A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
fox8live.com
Mardi Gras krewes scramble to find additional security to return to traditional routes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the thick of Mardi Gras season bears down upon New Orleans, many of the parade krewes are scrambling to contact law enforcement agencies across Louisiana to help secure their return to traditional Mardi Gras routes. With the city’s ongoing manpower crisis within the New Orleans...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday afternoon, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report detailing a fatal helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the shore of Louisiana. The crash happened December 29, 2022, and claimed the life of 4 people, including two Mississippians: David Scarborough...
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
NOLA.com
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
fox8live.com
Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details of the shooting, but said it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Initial reports said a woman in her 60s was struck and was rushed to University Medical Center by a relative.
WALA-TV FOX10
