NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?

Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say

A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details of the shooting, but said it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Initial reports said a woman in her 60s was struck and was rushed to University Medical Center by a relative.

