Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
CNN — A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods,...
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
CNN — Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters...
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
CNN — Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of...
Saks Off 5th CEO says full priced retailers 'played in our sandbox' with influx of promtions
Saks Off 5th CEO Paige Thomas said full-priced retailers were playing in their 'sandbox a little bit' due to the influx of promotional activity across the industry.
Cyber Group Leverages Its Global Network to Develop New Projects ‘Alex Player,’ ‘Digital Girl’
Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation producers and distributors, is developing the series “Alex Player” and “Digital Girl” with its new partners in the U.K., Italy and Singapore. Recent hits from the company, run by chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann and COO Dominique Bourse, include Season 3 of “Gigantosaurus” and “Droners.” Earlier this month, Cyber Group Studios moved into new headquarters in Paris, complemented by its real-time animation studio Roubaix, Haut de France. It has an office in Burbank, California, U.S., run by Karen K. Miller. In early 2022, the studio acquired a majority stake in Rome-based Graphilm Entertainment, run by...
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
CNN — Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20...
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
CNN — If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them. Some customers hate the idea. The company's free "My Best Buy" program has for years offered members points on purchases they can accrue to earn cash rewards, as well as other perks like exclusive savings offers and services.
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
CNN — From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit, judge says
CNN — Twitter has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration rather than a class-action lawsuit. US District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed...
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown
CNN — The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
CNN — First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest "vintage" obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials. Today, these smaller, lightweight devices -- some available for as little as $20 at...
Forget inflation, it's all about earnings
CNN — To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What's happening:...
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
CNN — America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
'This is the last thing we need:' Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans
CNN — At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit. "It's very challenging," owner Alan Popovsky said. "I'm still going to be climbing the hill for quite some time. Probably for the rest of my life."
