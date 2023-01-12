Read full article on original website
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Democratic rep suggests George Santos did something 'highly illegal,' should face expulsion from Congress
Rep. Ted Lieu of California called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to expel newly elected Rep. George Santos over a staffer who allegedly impersonated McCarthy's chief of staff.
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Republican George Santos Receives Withering Welcome To Congress From His Predecessor
Retiring Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi pulled no punches in a guest essay for The New York Times, saying his successor's lies “went beyond BS."
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going
George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'
Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.
Marjorie Taylor Greene cracks George Santos up during Speaker of the House vote
You’ve got a friend in … MTG? Disgraced Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos was seen chortling as he sat next to far-right Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday during the House of Representative’s ninth failed attempt to elect a speaker. At one point, Greene leaned over toward Santos and covered her mouth as she muttered something to the freshman congressman-elect. Whatever Greene said caused Santos to burst out laughing — a notable moment for the lying rep who has kept a low profile since the new Congress went into session Tuesday. Santos, who is being investigated at the state, local, and federal level for...
GOP liar George Santos reveals exactly what it'll take for him to disappear
George Santos may not have worked hard to get his position in the House of Representatives but he did lie hard - and he’s not leaving without a fight. Santos, 34, was recently elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in the midterm elections. But a string of investigations that accused Santos of lying about his former career as a “seasoned Wall Street financier and investor,” his alma mater, his volunteer work, and statements he made has besmirched his reputation. Naturally, several congresspeople have called on Santos to resign, including four GOP congressmen. Sign up for our free Indy100...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Humiliating George Santos Moment: 'A Beautiful Metaphor'
Santos' attempts to duck the press led to one very awkward scene.
Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’
The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign…
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Rep. George Santos remains defiant as more Republicans demand he resign
Embattled Rep. George Santos of New York is rejecting calls to resign, even as more Republicans say he should step down. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the latest on the controversy.
Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans
Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said he won't resign from Congress on Wednesday, rebuffing calls from a growing number of fellow Republicans who have denounced him for lying about his background."I will not," Santos responded when reporters on Capitol Hill asked if he'll step down. He reiterated his stance on Twitter, where he wrote: "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe...
Paul Ryan calls for ‘fraudulent’ Rep. George Santos to resign
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called for disgraced Rep. George Santos to resign on Thursday, blasting the Long Island lawmaker’s candidacy as “fraudulent.” “This isn’t an embellished candidacy,” Ryan told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s a fraudulent candidacy. He hoaxed his voters, so of course he should step down.” Santos (R-NY) is facing mounting pressure to resign over revelations that he lied about most of his background, including his employment history, education, and religion, to win over voters and donors. Six members of New York’s Republican congressional delegation – Nick LaLota, Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Brandon Williams, Marc Molinaro, and Mike Lawler —...
The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms
Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation. In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym. An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week. Introduced by two Democrats,…
George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman
The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.
Matt Gaetz Says George Santos Shouldn't Be Shunned Before Making His Case
Santos is facing calls to resign amid a growing backlash over lying about his personal and professional background.
