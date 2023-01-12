Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.Right now,...
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Sunday morning forecast
For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. This will lead to a seasonably cold night, with the city seeing a low of 30, while the suburbs will plunge into the 20s. It will be the first night of 2023 in which most areas drop below freezing. A testament to how mild it's been of late.Sunday starts off sunny, but like Saturday, will eventually become mostly cloudy. Our high will be 42. The clouds will be linked to a minor storm system that is poised to move through the region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.This system does not have much moisture to work with, and thus precip totals will be light. In terms of precip type, it looks like a rain/snow mix for most, with all snow for locations north of the city.Snowfall totals look to range from a coating to an inch at best, with slightly higher totals to the north and west. Sunday's night low will be 33.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Severe cold weather alert issued as heavy snow to hit parts of UK - OLD
Britons have been warned that a coming cold snap poses a health risk to the elderly and vulnerable, as heavy snow is set to fall from Sunday into next week.The Met Office said there will be a 70 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow between 6pm on Sunday and 9am on Thursday in parts of England.Forecasters said northerly winds will develop through Sunday and into Monday, bringing colder air across much of the country and ending a weekslong period of relatively warm weather.“This will affect northern areas initially on Sunday, before moving south to...
A big, warmer change in the weather
It’s going to feel downright balmy with temperatures doing a complete 180 this weekend compared to last. After the strong winds and frigid temperatures pushing real feels to 20 degrees below zero, temperature will be above 50 to start 2023.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Comments / 0