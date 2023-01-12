Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico
Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
petguide.com
Survey Suggests People With Pets Happier Since the Pandemic
The study, titled Pet Parenthood Today, looked at the answers of over 1400 pet owners to see the impact pets had on their personal and professional lives. Since the pandemic started, pet ownership has been at an all-time high, and the research suggests better health benefits and general mood improvements come with pet parenting.
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
Professors are calling it the Disneyfication of pets- Vets warn that treating dogs & cats like small humans harms them
Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts
Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
'Cute Little Gremlin' Dog Turns Up in New York Years After His Family Last Saw Him in Florida
An adorable mixed-breed dog is getting an unlikely second chance with his first family!. The eight-year-old canine Cubby was rescued in northern New York several months ago after being hit by a car. A dog control officer in Plattsburgh, New York, helped Cubby after the car accident and took the...
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
This Is Why Eggs Are So Expensive Right Now
A carton of eggs is going for $7.37 in California right now.
CNBC
4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
TikTok's infamous Pink Sauce arrives at Walmart shelves nationwide despite previously sparking safety concerns
Chef Pil's reformulated, rebottled concoction is manufactured "under FDA guidelines" and is "shelf-stable," said partner Dave's Gourmet.
Best of CES 2023: Pet tech's smart collar, litter robot
This year's CES innovation exhibition in Las Vegas included pet technology. Furry companion gadgets ranged from a self-cleaning kitten litter box to buttons that let your dog to interact with you.
TechCrunch
Is it time for a Common App for startup founders?
This reality makes Afore Capital’s latest product launch appear all the more benevolent. The venture firm, which just closed a $150 million fund in May 2022, is launching what it describes as a common application for pre-seed startup founders. Similar to the well-known undergraduate college admission application, a startup Common App would allow founders to seamlessly pitch multiple investors using the same basic form and pitch deck — all at once.
Cat owners have to get creative to access this apparently effective treatment for a deadly feline disease
The popularity of a medicine called GS-441524 in treating the deadly cat disease known as FIP has exploded, and many organizations, including Helen Sanders CatPAWS, have found ways to obtain it. The post Cat owners have to get creative to access this apparently effective treatment for a deadly feline disease appeared first on Long Beach Post.
TechCrunch
Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%
This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
TechCrunch
Sealed buys sensor startup InfiSense to fuel energy-saving services
Sealed did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that scooping up Burlington, Vermont-based InfiSense would help it “cut home energy waste.”. Headquartered in Manhattan, Sealed finances and oversees electrification upgrades, such as replacing oil or gas heaters with electric heat pumps and insulation. Ridding homes of fossil fuels can lower energy bills, cut household emissions and improve your health. You may have seen this topic in the news recently, because potential stove regulations are now the latest flashpoint in a culture war over clean energy.
Tanzania’s tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Feeding Africa's growing population is a big development challenge for governments, policy makers and agriculture experts. Adding to the challenge is the high level of food loss and waste that most small-scale farmers experience. The African Postharvest Losses Information System reports indicate...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: ChatGPT app scammers, Instagram revamp and a consumer spending slowdown
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time using mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
