In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was asked if he expected any more players to be signed:. I don’t think [we will get more players in], it’s just the situation. It’s like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that’s it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that’s it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.

2 DAYS AGO