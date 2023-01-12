ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
NBC Sports

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red;10-man Blues fall at Fulham

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 1-1 draw at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday. Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Further January Signings Unlikely

In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was asked if he expected any more players to be signed:. I don’t think [we will get more players in], it’s just the situation. It’s like it is. I have to talk about it because you ask me about it, so that’s it. In the end, my job is to use the boys we have, so that’s it. Absolutely no problem, I like the teams we line up, all these kinds of things.
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
NBC Sports

Everton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday in a huge relegation six-pointer in the Premier League. Even though we are just about to hit the halfway point in the season, this game feels huge as to which direction the campaign will head in for both the Toffees and the Saints.
The Associated Press

Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’

Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...
BBC

Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash

Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy