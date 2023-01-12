ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

See Miss Ukraine's war-themed costume

During the national costume segment of the Miss Universe competition, some contestants chose to make political statements including Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, who made an impact with her reference to the ongoing war.
POLITICO

Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
NBC News

House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy