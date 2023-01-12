Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Schumer: Biden handling of classified docs is 'complete contrast' to Trump
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the naming of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware home and in an office he used as vice president in Washington.
Biden slams House Republicans' plans on taxes, says they will make inflation worse
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse.
Opinion: I worked on document handling issues in government. Here's why Biden's and Trump's cases are different
Norman Eisen writes that we should not be so quick to compare President Joe Biden's classified documents case to that of former President Donald Trump's -- and that the appointment of a special counsel in Biden's case could put questions of this comparison to rest.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Biden's whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office
The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
2020 video shows Santos bragging about 'record returns' at accused 'Ponzi scheme' job
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports on Republican Rep. George Santos' employment at Harbor City Capital, a company accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" and later sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Santos denies having knowledge of the situation.
House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
CNN on the ground 2 miles from Soledar as Ukraine rejects Russian capture
Ukraine is rejecting a Russian claim that their forces have captured the town of Soledar in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The battle for the city carries symbolic significance as its capture would be the first Russian victory in months. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Why Kevin McCarthy won't call on George Santos to resign
New York Rep. George Santos doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Despite being caught in many lies and local Republicans (specifically the Nassau County GOP) calling on him to resign, Santos still has the backing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
See Miss Ukraine's war-themed costume
During the national costume segment of the Miss Universe competition, some contestants chose to make political statements including Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, who made an impact with her reference to the ongoing war.
POLITICO
Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Why Kevin McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Showdown Will Start Sooner Than You Might Think
The Republican controlled House of Representatives threatens to risk the faith and credit of the U.S. as it engages in controversy over paying bills already incurred.
Raskin to GOP: Dems want 'equal treatment' for Biden, Trump document probes
On CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin criticizes Republicans for investigating Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents but not Trump's.
House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Biden not in favor of ban on gas stoves, White House says
The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0