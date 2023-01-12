Emma Raducanu is excited about the Australian Open as she seems to be good to go following an ankle injury at the Auckland tennis event a week ago. Raducanu rolled her ankle in the second match she played at the event and it left her in tears while leaving the court. She worked really hard to build her body and didn't want to miss the first major of the year with an injury. She worked hard to recover quickly and it seems like she was able to.

1 DAY AGO