tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one. With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more
The Australian Open gets underway at Melbourne Park on Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on...
Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Ajla Tomljanovic pulls out of Australian Open with injury, as Ash Barty launches mentor role
Australian women’s No 1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury. Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup and Adelaide International and has now confirmed she has been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam. The...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Tim Henman lauds 'vulnerable' Nadal draw for Draper as a 'great opportunity': "Nothing to lose and a lot to gain"
Tim Henman believes drawing Rafael Nadal in round one is a great opportunity for Jack Draper as the Spaniard showed himself quite vulnerable lately. Nadal is yet to win a match in 2023 as he lost both matches at the United Cup and then lost a practice match to Hubert Hurkacz in Melbourne as well. According to Henman, that's a great opportunity for Jack Draper who showed at last year's US Open that he can handle the pressure of a grand slam.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"
Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket
Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal...
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu 'buzzing' after averting Australian Open injury scare: "I'm not stressed about the lack of tennis too much"
Emma Raducanu is excited about the Australian Open as she seems to be good to go following an ankle injury at the Auckland tennis event a week ago. Raducanu rolled her ankle in the second match she played at the event and it left her in tears while leaving the court. She worked really hard to build her body and didn't want to miss the first major of the year with an injury. She worked hard to recover quickly and it seems like she was able to.
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal begins Open defence, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of one of his greatest Grand Slam triumphs when the Australian Open begins Monday, with women's number one Iga Swiatek headlining the night session on the showpiece Rod Laver Arena. A year ago, the 36-year-old Spaniard defied a long injury layoff and a two-set...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
BBC
Cameron Norrie loses Auckland final against Richard Gasquet
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British men's number one Cameron Norrie was close to tears after losing the final of the Auckland Open...
theScore
5 storylines entering 2023 Aussie Open
The first major of the year has finally arrived. The Australian Open is an opportunity for players to showcase their offseason work and set the tone for the ensuing 11 months. Here are five storylines to watch when the action begins in Melbourne. Djokovic's hamstring. Novak Djokovic's body of work...
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal dismisses French Open retirement prediction: "I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him"
Rafael Nadal dismissed claims made by Alexander Zverev recently that said that Nadal would be retiring this year after the Roland Garros event. Zverev created headlines recently by saying that Nadal will retire at the 2023 Roland Garros event. The comment was made as part of a feature for Eurosport where he was asked to give a bold prediction. Zverev then said:
CNN
