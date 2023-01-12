ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyonville, OR

kezi.com

Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23

Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA

A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday

The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD

The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Who Is Ashton Torgerson: What Happened To Him?

Who Is Ashton Torgerson: Ashton Torgerson, 16, is a resident of Medford, Oregon, and aspires to be a race car driver. In his ten years on the road, this youthful driver has already won countless competitions. He started racing go-karts at the age of 4, then graduated to dirt racing.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES

A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR MANUFACTURING ILLEGAL SHORT-BARRELED RIFLE AND SELLING DRUGS

EUGENE, Ore.—A Douglas County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rife and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

East Main Street closed due to structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION

A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE

A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
ROSEBURG, OR

