Roseburg, OR

KDRV

Firefighters put out fire at Lincoln Elementary School

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This morning, firefighters helped put out a fire at Lincoln Elementary School in Grants Pass. At around 1:38 a.m., Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a fire alarm at the elementary school. When they arrived, police found that...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Council asks for session on upstream dam failure

The Eugene City Council wants to learn more about how upstream dams will fare after a 9.0 earthquake. In one of the scenarios, downtown could be under 42 feet of water for several hours. The city council asks: How many feet of water can we expect in downtown Eugene after...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Center seeks to help people who have fallen on hard times

EUGENE, Ore. -- Recovering from substance abuse, homelessness, or other high risk situations is never easy. The Peer Mentors at Restored Connections Peer Center know this better than most, but that's why they want to help people. Jace Hall, a Peer Mentor, said, "It's very important for me to be...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD

The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: A fight over flags in Coos Bay and encouraging news for whales, Fender’s butterfly

Fender’s blue butterfly moves off endangered species list. The Fender’s blue butterfly is moving off the endangered species list based on the recovery of its population. The Fender’s blue has a 1-inch wingspan and is only found in the Willamette Valley. In 2000, fewer than 4,000 of the butterflies were known to live in the wild. Although its numbers have fluctuated over the years, a 2016 survey found populations had grown to 29,000. The butterfly now inhabits twice the acreage it did when it was listed as endangered, and the number of occupied sites has quadrupled. The butterflies can be found from mid-April through June in Benton, Lane, Linn, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. (Tracy Loew/Salem Statesman Journal)
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police save man’s life with CPR

EUGENE, Ore. -- Quick thinking and medical training saved the life of man who was suffering a medical emergency in a tent early Friday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, officers responded to west Third Avenue and Lawrence Street after a possible gunshot wound was reported...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA

A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION

Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE

A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23

Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
kptv.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE

Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
ijpr.org

Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

