History of local MLK celebration
History of local MLK celebration Image 33 YEARS — Dr. Lavelle Hendricks at 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Sulphur Springs Monday. Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead ...
Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
TYLER, Texas — Festivities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway across East Texas. For the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum it started with a spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. Many poets gathered to compete for a grand prize of $250 that was donated by multiple sponsors.
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Lori Davis, Catherine Hostetler, Marsha Oats, Cindy Crawford, Shelbie Little, Arielle Chastain, Leigh Napier, and Pat Rae. Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame, Shelbie Little,...
Tyler’s W.T. Brookshire Convention Center plans to open in the spring
TYLER, TX (KETK)- Despite months of hurdles, the Tyler W.T. Brookshire Convention Center’s construction has an end in sight. “It’s been a long time coming, and so the fact that we’ve pushed through and we are at this place and this beautiful facility will open, we are just very excited,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President. […]
Pittsburg Sets New State Record
Pittsburg placed 11th out of 51 teams in the 4A Division II UIL Cheer Competition. Coming in at 11th in the state is a new school record for these cheerleaders! Congratulations!
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway...
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Tyler State Park issues boil water notice
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loss in water pressure means that Tyler State Park camping and day use areas are under a boil water notice on Jan. 14. Blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt from the boil water notice, according to officials. Public water system officials will post when the notice is no longer […]
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to turn into CAVA
TYLER, Texas — Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is going through a big change as this location will be closing its doors, but that doesn't mean the city is losing a place to get Mediterranean food. The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain,...
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
