Read full article on original website
Related
Growing Scrutiny, Layoffs Mark Next Leg of Post-FTX Crypto Contagion
It’s been a choppy start to the new year for the crypto industry. This, as millions of customers are out of their entrusted money and thousands are out of a job as a waves of alleged fraud, market contractions, regulatory scrutiny and company downsizing continue rolling in. The one...
Blockchain.com Cuts Staff as Crypto Layoff Wave Persists
Cryptocurrency trading platform Blockchain.com is reportedly cutting 28% of its workforce. “The crypto ecosystem is facing significant headwinds as its course corrects from the challenges of the last year,” the company told CoinDesk in an email published Thursday (Jan. 12). “To better balance product offerings with demand, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce operating costs and headcount to rightsize the company.”
Crypto.com Tops Off Brutal Week of Crypto Layoffs
Crypto.com is cutting its global workforce by 20%. As the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, stated in a blog post on Friday (Jan. 13), “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events” were behind the decision, which he said was “difficult but necessary … in order to position the company for long-term success.”
JPMorgan Braces for Recession as Credit Loss Provisions Jump 49%
For America’s biggest bank, the recession’s the base case, and credit losses loom. J.P. Morgan reported fourth-quarter results Friday (Jan. 13) that show caution about what’s coming next, particularly in consumer lending – on the cards and in mortgages. Supplemental materials from the company detail a...
Molson Coors Bets on D2C with Online-only Mocktail Brand
Molson Coors is stepping up its digital presence with the launch of D2C-only mocktails. The beverage giant, which owns a range of popular alcoholic brands, including Coors, Miller, Vizzy and others, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the launch of its Roxie line of nonalcoholic cocktails available only via the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce site.
Alibaba Sells Half Its Stake in India’s Paytm
China’s Alibaba Group has reportedly sold half its take in Indian payments firm Paytm. The company sold its 3.1% stake in Paytm for $125 million via a block deal on Thursday (Jan. 12), Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the sale. Shares in Paytm fell as much as 8.8%, the report noted.
Resilient UK FinTech Investment Landscape Unfazed by 2022 Decline
U.K. FinTechs received $12.5 billion in investment in 2022, 8% less than the year prior. According to research published by Innovate Finance, an independent industry body representing the UK FinTech community, this week, the drop signals a remarkably resilient FinTech ecosystem when compared to the global average, which saw investment activity decline by 30%.
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
FTX Venture Backers Look to Deflect Crypto Diligence Scrutiny
Blue chip investors’ relations with LPs and regulators have been strained by the FTX fiasco. They are now trying to save face and promising to do better next time around. This, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating the due diligence approaches of some of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s biggest equity backers.
Tech Is Turning $1T of Outstanding Bills Into Actionable Assets
Software isn’t just changing the world. It’s also giving CFOs better access to working capital. In most cases, that means access to their own money in the form of outstanding or unpaid receivables. This is as modern tech solutions for finance and accounting teams are helping organizations put...
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
South Korea Leads World in Per Capita Spending on Luxury
South Korea reportedly leads the world in per capita spending on personal luxury items. The country’s citizens spend $325 per capita each year on these goods, compared to America’s $280 and China’s $55, CNBC reported Thursday (Jan. 12), citing figures from Morgan Stanley. South Korea’s spending on...
Holistic Alignment, Curiosity Drive Cash Flow Wins for CFOs
Savvy organizations are increasingly turning to the CFO office to drive operational resiliency across departments. In the face of market conditions such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and frothy capital market volatility, the role of finance and accounting teams is expanding to oversee cross-departmental coordination and holistic business priority alignment to help businesses weather the macro headwinds.
SEC Charges Genesis and Gemini Following Crypto Collapse Contagion
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged two cryptocurrency companies with offering unregistered securities. The complaint charges Genesis Global Capital and Gemini Trust Company and centers on the Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program, through which Gemini and Genesis drew hundreds of thousands of investors who weren’t provided necessary information and raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets, the SEC said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Credit Unions Are Falling Behind the Innovation Curve
Credit unions are hitting an innovation wall, and partnering may be the best way to clear it. At a time when consumers, and credit union (CU) members particularly, are seeking more product innovation from these financial institutions, budget constraints and a yearlong macroeconomic beating find CUs cutting back on in-house development efforts.
Grocers Step up Personalization in Bid for Inflation-Impacted Shoppers’ Loyalty
This week in grocery, retailers ramp up personalization efforts as rising prices boost supermarket sales. Michigan-based supermarket chain Meijer, which has nearly 500 stores across the Midwest and Kentucky, on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced the launch of an update to its mPerks loyalty program to improve its rewards personalization capabilities.
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
LendingClub Cutting 225 Jobs as ‘Historic’ Rate Hikes Throttle Demand
LendingClub is cutting 225 jobs as demand for loans falls due to rising interest rates. The cuts — which amount to 14% of the digital marketplace bank’s workforce — come as a result of the “historic pace” of rate hikes made by the Federal Reserve, LendingClub said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Bank of America’s Digital Sales up 22% as Mobile Users Surge
For Bank of America, the great digital shift is very much in evidence. The company’s latest quarterly results showed that digital “sales” made through the company’s online channels were up 22% year over year and now account for 49% of that activity. Along the way, the...
Showroom B2B Raises $1.35M to Grow Apparel Supply Chain Platform
Supply chain platform Showroom B2B has reportedly raised $1.35 million in a seed round. Showroom B2B, which is focused on the fashion and apparel industry, combines both physical and digital features, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 11). These features include physical “experience stores” in which retailers can touch and...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0