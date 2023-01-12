Read full article on original website
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: December 26 – January 1
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita opens its second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
What was once a pile of dirt and an idea has been completed — and children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley can now enjoy the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park in Valencia, announced Santa Clarita city officials. The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a...
Local Emergency Declared Over Homelessness Crisis In LA County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion declaring a local emergency over the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The new motion, brought forth by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, recognizes the “complicated” and “multifaceted” landscape of the crisis and aims to set a new tone for the region’s ...
Will.i.am helps close the digital divide in his Boyle Heights community
Thanks to will.i.am and WeLink, Estrada Courts residents are getting fast internet at no cost to them.
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s front line against fentanyl
Olivia Flores misses the hugs from her baby brother the most. Her tearful share to about 150 or so parents and other concerned residents gathered Thursday for the Fentanyl Town Hall demonstrated the purpose behind the gathering at the Canyon Country Community Center. Members of the community were worried and...
beachcomber.news
Queen Mary Membership Program Offered
In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
‘We need to be innovative’: L.A. council member wants police unarmed at city hall
On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion that would explore the idea of removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Shows Dire Homeless Conditions in LA's Skid Row Ahead of Next Storm
As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
spectrumnews1.com
What's next for Alex Villanueva?
LOS ANGELES — Back in 2018, Alex Villanueva did something that had not happened in more than a century. He ousted the incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell. History repeated itself in November when residents voted to replace Villanueva with former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. It’s...
racer.com
GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project
South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
