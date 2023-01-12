Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County Deputies arrested Luke Maximus Walters of Dike at a County Road 2301 residence on two felony warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The offense allegedly occurred in March of 2021. While he was still in jail, officials served Walters with three more warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bonds told $5 million.
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
First Phase Of Construction Begins On New Jail Trusty Housing Facility
The first phase of construction has begun on the new jail trusty housing facility on Houston Street, across from Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center which houses the current jail and sheriff’s office. Hopkins County Commissioners Court, the sheriff, chief deputy and jail administrator met with SEDALCO Construction Services Superintendent...
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Dec. 18-31
Dec. 19• Tony Neal, of Avinger, was arrested by Daingerfield police for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 ...
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
KTRE
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
easttexasradio.com
If You Want It, Lock It.
If you live in Southwest Arkansas or Northeast Texas, the FBI asks that you take your keys and lock your pickups when you leave them unattended. In the past three years, thieves stole more than 50 vehicles, usually pickups, to compromise ATMs. If you are up between 3:00 am and 5:00 am, report any suspicious activity around ATMs by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or calling your local 9-1-1.
FM 71 Motorcycle Crash In Hopkins County Results 1 Death
Preliminary investigation indicates a man was riding a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff community in Hopkins County at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023. The eastbound bike ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert. The operator died at the hospital after being transported, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Sagnibene noted in the preliminary crash report.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
easttexasradio.com
Public Identified Person Of Interest
Titus County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photo. Additionally, Sergeant Investigator Scott Wildey wanted to question the subject about a theft. Finally, the department wants to thank those who shared the post because they made an identification as a result.
easttexasradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Hopkins County Crash
A Lone Oak motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Sulphur Bluff. The initial DPS report shows that 73-year-old Bobby Wilson was eastbound on FM 71 when he ran off the road, went around a corner, and struck a concrete culvert. They transported him to the hospital, where he died.
easttexasradio.com
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Man Who Died Jan. 2 After Being Shot During Foot Pursuit With Local Authorities Has Been Identified
The man who died Jan. 2 after being shot during a foot pursuit with local authorities has been identified in a Custodial Death Report posted by state officials as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. The report summary for the death restated the public information release distributed to local media on Jan....
