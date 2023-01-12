Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Cross scores 22 points; UMass wins 75-65 over Rhode Island
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 22 points as UMass beat Rhode Island 75-65 on Saturday night. Cross added seven rebounds for the Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, […]
Providence vs. Creighton prediction and odds for Saturday, January 14th
Creighton has had such a tough stretch of games in the Big East and it’s dropped the Blue Jays to 9-8 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. They’ve lost on the road to UConn and Xavier in their last two games and now they’ve got Providence at home, who is primed for another Big East conference title run.
GoLocalProv
Streak Ends - PC Falls on the Road to Creighton
The #19 ranked Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East), 73-67, on Saturday, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha. With the loss the Friars fell to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins led the...
Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic
(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
rinewstoday.com
Providence Monster Jam back in town
Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
independentri.com
John D. Glasheen
John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
rinewstoday.com
From Paris to Providence – flashy, freaky, primitive, well suited to our times – David Brussat
Photo: 514 Broadway, the Prentice House, in Providence, where Anna and Laura Tirocchi had their dressmaking shop. Now known as the Wedding Cake House, it is a chic hotel. (Tirocchi Archive) Providence was once a world leader in textile manufacturing, including the design and manufacturing of machinery needed to produce...
independentri.com
Slow start to winter is a boon for towns financially but not everyone is loving the lack of snow
Theresa Kelly Christy is thankful for being in South County, but has one complaint. “(It’s) My first year returning to New England (South Kingston) after 40 years in Texas! I thank Texas for bringing me back home! Now, where is the snow?!!!! I love all of the seasons!” she said.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
WCVB
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
Comments / 0