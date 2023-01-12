ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday morning. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading north in the HOV...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge

A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police: Teen dead in overnight shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police said an 18-year-old has died in a shooting that happened Wednesday in Hartford. Police found the 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene in the area of 695 Broad St. at 9:53 p.m. The teen was transported to an area hospital for...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU

2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
FOX 61

NY man arrested after 3 town chase ending in Groton

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Long Island man is in custody after nearly striking police officers in two shoreline towns. The incident ended when one department put out stop sticks to bring him to a halt Thursday afternoon. Ledyard police said the incident started in New London when officers attempted...
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

