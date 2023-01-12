Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday morning. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading north in the HOV...
News 12
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
The family of a Connecticut teen who was fatally shot by state trooper following a high-speed chase in 2020 will mark three years since his death in a "commemoration of life." The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane is inviting the public to take part in Sunday's event. Soulemane led police...
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
Connecticut Man Sentenced for ‘Horrid Butchering’ of Domestic Violence Victim Who Tried to Break Up With Him
A Connecticut man will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to decades in prison earlier this week for the brutal murder of a woman he dated for a short while during the summer of 2018. Danielle Marie Fasciocco was a beloved teacher who worked with special needs children at...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: Teen dead in overnight shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police said an 18-year-old has died in a shooting that happened Wednesday in Hartford. Police found the 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene in the area of 695 Broad St. at 9:53 p.m. The teen was transported to an area hospital for...
Several traffic incidents reported on I-84 east in Union, Tolland
UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning. I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer....
Waterbury, CT police officer fired for conduct with woman when directing traffic
A Waterbury, Connecticut police officer has been fired for his conduct with a woman while directing traffic last month during a traffic stop.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU
2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
Eyewitness News
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
NY man arrested after 3 town chase ending in Groton
LEDYARD, Conn. — A Long Island man is in custody after nearly striking police officers in two shoreline towns. The incident ended when one department put out stop sticks to bring him to a halt Thursday afternoon. Ledyard police said the incident started in New London when officers attempted...
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
One person dead following Federal Street apartment fire in Springfield
One person has died following an early morning fire on Federal Street Friday.
