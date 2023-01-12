ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Heavy storms, gusty winds likely overnight into Thursday morning

Impact Weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning: gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and a marginal threat of a few severe storms across Alabama. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER OVERNIGHT. A band of rain and storms moving across Alabama through early Thursday morning brings wind, rain and...
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox17.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Wind Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible storms Wednesday night into Thursday across Middle Tennessee. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds from 15 to 25 mph can be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
TENNESSEE STATE
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday

An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow showers dry up heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
WYOMING STATE
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
wfit.org

End of week cold front brings risk for severe storms, drop in temperatures

Another cold front will approach and pass through the Southeast later this week, and it will pose a multitude of threats for parts of the Sunshine State. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds are expected over the Panhandle on Thursday, and by Friday, northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop.
FLORIDA STATE

