Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely overnight into Thursday morning
Impact Weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning: gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and a marginal threat of a few severe storms across Alabama. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER OVERNIGHT. A band of rain and storms moving across Alabama through early Thursday morning brings wind, rain and...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
Severe weather threat shifts to the Ohio Valley Thursday
A cold front that prompted severe warnings across the South Wednesday pushes east Thursday, creating a risk for strong storms in the Ohio Valley.
fox17.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Wind Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible storms Wednesday night into Thursday across Middle Tennessee. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds from 15 to 25 mph can be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Dakota and Washington counties have been added to the winter storm warning, though Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties are still in a winter storm warning. The sharp cutoff is indicative of the National Weather Service expecting more snow in the south/southeast metro than the north/northwest suburbs. The latest...
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
Idaho8.com
A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday
An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Idaho8.com
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
wfit.org
End of week cold front brings risk for severe storms, drop in temperatures
Another cold front will approach and pass through the Southeast later this week, and it will pose a multitude of threats for parts of the Sunshine State. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds are expected over the Panhandle on Thursday, and by Friday, northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop.
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Comments / 0