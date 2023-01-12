ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Wanted Man Located At Local Motel

A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
txktoday.com

Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad

TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week

At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Public Identified Person Of Interest

Titus County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photo. Additionally, Sergeant Investigator Scott Wildey wanted to question the subject about a theft. Finally, the department wants to thank those who shared the post because they made an identification as a result.
easttexasradio.com

If You Want It, Lock It.

If you live in Southwest Arkansas or Northeast Texas, the FBI asks that you take your keys and lock your pickups when you leave them unattended. In the past three years, thieves stole more than 50 vehicles, usually pickups, to compromise ATMs. If you are up between 3:00 am and 5:00 am, report any suspicious activity around ATMs by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or calling your local 9-1-1.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
easttexasradio.com

New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees

Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Hopkins County Crash

A Lone Oak motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Sulphur Bluff. The initial DPS report shows that 73-year-old Bobby Wilson was eastbound on FM 71 when he ran off the road, went around a corner, and struck a concrete culvert. They transported him to the hospital, where he died.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash

The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08

The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Man dies after motorcycle wreck

Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
LONE OAK, TX

