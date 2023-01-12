At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO