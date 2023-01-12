ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday morning. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading north in the HOV...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Harwinton

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police. Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.
HARWINTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious crash closes Route 17 in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 17 in Durham is closed Thursday evening after a serious crash. State police said it happened in the area of Route 17 and Indian Lane. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. The DOT said two vehicles are involved. Route...
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday

Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads. The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol

There are mixed reviews with the latest CDC recommendation to wear masks again to avoid increasing positive COVID test rates. Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM UTC. The CDC now recommends seven...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces head of new anti-violence office

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven officials say there were three homicides in just the first few days of the new year. Dealing with that uptick in violence, the Elm City is adding to its efforts in the hopes of getting people to put down the guns. In launching...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Private funeral service held for beloved Middletown representative

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A private funeral service for Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was held Saturday for his friends and family. Representative Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver coming home from the governor’s inaugural ball. He was just inaugurated into his third term in office. His...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodstock residents at risk to lose EMS services

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodstock residents could soon be losing their emergency medical services entirely if they don’t get the funding they need. The Muddy Brook Fire Department says emergency calls continue to go up but EMS volunteers keep going down. This is an issue the town has seen...
WOODSTOCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Meet the candidates running for mayor in the Capital City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A total of six candidates have declared their plans to run for mayor of Hartford. Back in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking a third term as mayor. In the weeks since, the pool of candidates running for mayor of the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Special hours, special pricing for MLK weekend

Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon. Updated: 6 hours ago. Suspect who crashed stolen police cruiser due in court. A special weekend at the Connecticut Science Center. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy