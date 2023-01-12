Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday morning. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading north in the HOV...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit. Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected. Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage shows suspect steal police cruiser in Bristol
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.
Eyewitness News
Man charged after leading police on chase in New London County
(WFSB) – A New York man tried running over officers and led police on a chase Thursday, according to officials. Authorities said it started on the Cross Sound Ferry in New London. Officers responded there to investigate the report of an intoxicated driver. He was trying to deboard the...
Eyewitness News
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
Eyewitness News
West Hartford police seek help locating vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly West Hartford hit-and-run last month. Authorities said it happened on Boulevard near Whiting Lane on December 20. A pedestrian was struck near that intersection around 5 p.m....
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details released about driver who stole police cruiser and crashed it in Bristol
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the alert for heavy rain expired. However, showers will stick around for a bit. Here's his Friday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Jan. 13, including the expiration of an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police already investigating three homicides so far this year
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There has been a spike in violence in the Elm City to ring in the new year. New Haven is already investigating three homicides for 2023. That comes on the heels of several shootings to end last year. The New Haven police chief said some...
Eyewitness News
State police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Harwinton
HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police. Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Serious crash closes Route 17 in Durham
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 17 in Durham is closed Thursday evening after a serious crash. State police said it happened in the area of Route 17 and Indian Lane. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. The DOT said two vehicles are involved. Route...
Eyewitness News
Newington Target evacuated following reported smell of natural gas, power issue
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Target in Newington has been evacuated after the smell of natural gas was reported. In addition to the reported smell of natural gas, Newington Police say there was a power issue causing the power to go out. Employees and shoppers have been evacuated while fire...
Eyewitness News
Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday
Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut. Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads. The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Eyewitness News
Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol
There are mixed reviews with the latest CDC recommendation to wear masks again to avoid increasing positive COVID test rates. Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
New Haven announces head of new anti-violence office
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven officials say there were three homicides in just the first few days of the new year. Dealing with that uptick in violence, the Elm City is adding to its efforts in the hopes of getting people to put down the guns. In launching...
Eyewitness News
Early Warning Weather Tracker reports wet roads along Route 9 in Old Saybrook
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon. Suspect who crashed stolen police cruiser due in court. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the alert for heavy rain expired.
Eyewitness News
Private funeral service held for beloved Middletown representative
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A private funeral service for Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was held Saturday for his friends and family. Representative Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver coming home from the governor’s inaugural ball. He was just inaugurated into his third term in office. His...
Eyewitness News
Woodstock residents at risk to lose EMS services
WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodstock residents could soon be losing their emergency medical services entirely if they don’t get the funding they need. The Muddy Brook Fire Department says emergency calls continue to go up but EMS volunteers keep going down. This is an issue the town has seen...
Eyewitness News
Meet the candidates running for mayor in the Capital City
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A total of six candidates have declared their plans to run for mayor of Hartford. Back in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking a third term as mayor. In the weeks since, the pool of candidates running for mayor of the...
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Special hours, special pricing for MLK weekend
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon. Suspect who crashed stolen police cruiser due in court. A special weekend at the Connecticut Science Center.
