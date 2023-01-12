Read full article on original website
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday.The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:-- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;-- Mt. Wilson, Monday to Friday;-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;-- Pomona, Wednesday and Friday;-- Woodland Hills, Wednesday."Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement."Extra precaution should be...
