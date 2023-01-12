Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday.The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:-- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;-- Mt. Wilson, Monday to Friday;-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;-- Pomona, Wednesday and Friday;-- Woodland Hills, Wednesday."Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement."Extra precaution should be...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO