There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Conflict Between Putin’s Top War Allies Explodes in ‘Motherfucker!’ Fight
Vladimir Putin’s most deranged hail mary in his war against Ukraine seems to have now officially blown up in his face, as the leader of the private army he’s used to send thousands of inmates into the battlefield is now openly threatening leaders of the official Russian military.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
U.S. Colonel Training Zelensky Forces Accuses Soldiers of War 'Atrocities'
In a recent interview, the head of a training group helping Ukraine said not all Ukrainian soldiers are following the rules of combat.
Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death
A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Ukrainian Drone Captures Horrors of Bakhmut Battle as Fighting Rages—Video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday described Bakhmut as "the hottest spot on the entire front line."
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
