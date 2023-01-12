ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Jordan truckers' strike exposes woes of impoverished south

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lzIP_0kC9HRmR00
  • Summary

MAAN, Jordan, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Striking Jordanian trucker Suleiman Abu al-Zait spent several long nights on a national highway along his native city of Maan, manning a picket line that created havoc to overland trade.

"Diesel is my lifeline," said 54-year-old Abu al-Zait, who has seen his livelihood thrown into jeopardy by high fuel price rises since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The month-long sit-in cost Jordan tens of millions of dollars in losses when it paralysed unloading at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, according to officials and industrialists.

The stoppage petered out late last year, after a security clampdown to stop disgruntled Bedouin youths from desert hamlets near Maan throwing stones at tourist coaches and trailers.

The crackdown led to four deaths among security forces and one man whom authorities said was a militant fugitive, as well as scores of injuries and hundreds of arrests.

It was the latest bout of unrest in Maan, a poor tribal stronghold about 250 km (156 miles) south of the capital.

Its location between Aqaba and a main pilgrimage route along the old Hejaz railway to Mecca had made it an important transport hub - and a cross-current of crime, smuggling and Bedouin disaffection.

Known for its defiance of central authority, the southern region around Maan has repeatedly erupted into violent protests in recent years against International Monetary Fund-backed reforms to cut fuel subsidies.

Fuel price rises, combined with high taxes and spiralling food costs in a nation that imports most goods, has made life unaffordable for many.

"Spare parts, motor oil and operating costs have gone up - this is putting pressure on us," said Salamah Abdullah, a truck owner in Maan. "A truck used to have value. In better times you would put the trailer in front of your house to boast in front of people. Now it's like you have a bicycle."

WIDESPREAD UNREST

Though adamant that diesel price cuts would imperil reforms crucial for fiscal prudence, the government sought to meet drivers' demands half-way by raising rates they could charge for commercial haulage and transport.

"We seek in all directions to ease the intensity of the economic situation on citizens," Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh said after troops quelled the December rioting.

Like many Arab states, Jordan has in the last decade seen widespread unrest as it reduced food and fuel subsidies.

Its aid-dependent economy - already reeling from $40 billion public debt and high unemployment - is seeing its once-bustling transit business to neighbours Iraq and Saudi Arabia shrink.

Bedouin tribes in Maan and outlying areas have been hit hard by dwindling grazing ground for livestock while tighter border controls by Saudi Arabia have stemmed once lucrative smuggling.

Residents say successive governments have failed to create jobs. But officials counter they injected millions of dollars of foreign aid in recent years to expand infrastructure and upgrade the desert highway.

The government has been struggling to satisfy demands for more state jobs that have long appeased tribes who form the backbone of support for the ruling Hashemite dynasty.

In the wake of the troubles, Western-educated King Abdullah, whose modernisation drive faces tribal pressure for more economic largesse, toured state-sponsored farming and tourist projects in the south.

The monarch, in casual wear, chatted with women from Bedouin villages in the Disi aquifer region near Saudi Arabia where authorities hope development could take stone-throwing unemployed youths off the streets.

But long-delayed investment projects appear to be not enough to assuage anger at a cash-strapped state unable to give more perks and jobs.

"They have trampled on our dignity, the city of Maan has long been targeted by the state and suffered marginalisation," said Majid Sharari, a former mayor arrested at the end of the strike for his alleged role in the troubles.

(This story has been corrected to change place to 'Aqaba', from 'Arabia', in paragraph 3)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death

A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy