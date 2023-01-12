Warner Bros. Discovery Bows ‘Warner Pass’ Offer on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France

After extending its partnership with Amazon until at least the end of 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offer called ‘Warner Pass’ in France.

The offer will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, and will boast all of HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their associated on-demand services. The offer will be available to Amazon Prime members via subscription from March 2023.

“We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France. The launch of the ‘Warner Pass’ is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription,” said Pierre Branco, managing director for France, Benelux & Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery.

This year’s ‘Warner Pass’ lineup includes new seasons of “Succession,” “Perry Mason,” “The Gilded Age,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Barry,” “Somebody Somewhere,” along with anticipated new series such as “True Detective: Night Country” and “The Idol and White House Plumbers.” Also included are HBO’s library shows, for instance “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex And The City.”

Prime Video in France has previously reached a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to obtain first-window rights to exclusive TV series such as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” the first two seasons of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Ava DuVernay’s miniseries “DMZ” and “Peacemaker” Season 1.

While ‘Warner Pass’ is a unique offering for the French market, it doesn’t impact the company’s ambition to launch the combined streaming product in France as part of their European roll out expected for 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery also announced last month that HBO Max subscribers will be able to access the service through Prime Video Channels in the U.S. for at least the next two years. HBO Max’s comeback to Prime Video Channels comes after WarnerMedia dropped off Prime Video Channels in September 2021, after the media company and Amazon failed to reach an agreement to extend the distribution pact.