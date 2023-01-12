Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Law Firm Opens Offices in City
The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In Edmond
The company provides on-demand groceries. They offer the ability to order anytime, and anywhere during store hours. How do you like to get your groceries? Going to the store, walking around until you choose all the items you want, make payment, and return to your home? That’s how most of us have been going about our grocery shopping over the years. But a lot has changed recently and many individuals would prefer a different way of getting their grocery shopping done.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
KOCO
Edmond survey to address housing issues, affordability in city
EDMOND, Okla. — The city of Edmond released a survey asking residents where housing can be better for families of all incomes and backgrounds in the area. The survey was created to target some of the gaps in housing throughout the city. Some of those issues include appropriately sized housing, as well as a supply of more affordable options.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Water leak leaves Oklahoma City man, pickup stuck in deep water outside business
It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
NE OKC: High speed crash leaves one dead
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NW 13th and Lottie.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
Man leads El Reno police on chase reaching 100 mph
Newly released body camera video shows a man leading El Reno police on a high speed chase after firing multiple gunshots into a business earlier this month.
okcfox.com
Gunshot victim found in the middle of a street in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to the area of Southeast 15th and High early Friday morning for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m., officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
