Norman, OK

blackchronicle.com

Law Firm Opens Offices in City

The Parrish DeVaughn Law Firm (3601 N. Classen Blvd.), which handles personal injury cases, has established new offices in Oklahoma City. “We have made an investment in Oklahoma City,” a statement said. “For the Parrish DeVaughn; lawyers, investment is commitment. And their commitment is demonstrated by their daily efforts to serve this area.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Madoc

New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In Edmond

The company provides on-demand groceries. They offer the ability to order anytime, and anywhere during store hours. How do you like to get your groceries? Going to the store, walking around until you choose all the items you want, make payment, and return to your home? That’s how most of us have been going about our grocery shopping over the years. But a lot has changed recently and many individuals would prefer a different way of getting their grocery shopping done.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Edmond survey to address housing issues, affordability in city

EDMOND, Okla. — The city of Edmond released a survey asking residents where housing can be better for families of all incomes and backgrounds in the area. The survey was created to target some of the gaps in housing throughout the city. Some of those issues include appropriately sized housing, as well as a supply of more affordable options.
EDMOND, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK

